Did Rogers Just Axe All Cellphone Plans Except for One?

The Rogers website as of late Saturday evening was showing just one cellphone plan on its website for both internet and TV customers and mobile only customers.

Gone are Canada-US and Mexico plans and lower-priced plans. The only plan that remains is an $80/200GB 5G/5G+ plan with unlimited nationwide talk and text.

For those with Internet and TV, the bundle pricing is $60/month for the 200GB plan after automatic payments discount.

The Rogers website for all provinces and territories is show just one plan, the 200GB plan above. This same $80/200GB plan is being offered by Telus and Bell. Both of these rivals are also still offering a $100/200GB Canada-US-Mexico plan.

Only Quebec has more than one plan available for bundle and mobile only Rogers customers. The mobile-only pricing is below:

$50/75GB 5G with Canada-US talk/text

$60/75GB 5G/5G+ Canada talk and text

$65/200GB 5G/5G+ Canada talk and text

This seems like a website error, but it’s been up like that for most of Saturday and now on Sunday. We’ve reached out to Rogers for clarification and will update this story accordingly.

Thanks Scott