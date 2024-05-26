Did Rogers Just Axe All Cellphone Plans Except for One?

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

rogers website hero may 2024

The Rogers website as of late Saturday evening was showing just one cellphone plan on its website for both internet and TV customers and mobile only customers.

Gone are Canada-US and Mexico plans and lower-priced plans. The only plan that remains is an $80/200GB 5G/5G+ plan with unlimited nationwide talk and text.

rogers one plan

For those with Internet and TV, the bundle pricing is $60/month for the 200GB plan after automatic payments discount.

rogers 5g bundle plan

The Rogers website for all provinces and territories is show just one plan, the 200GB plan above. This same $80/200GB plan is being offered by Telus and Bell. Both of these rivals are also still offering a $100/200GB Canada-US-Mexico plan.

Only Quebec has more than one plan available for bundle and mobile only Rogers customers. The mobile-only pricing is below:

  • $50/75GB 5G with Canada-US talk/text
  • $60/75GB 5G/5G+ Canada talk and text
  • $65/200GB 5G/5G+ Canada talk and text

This seems like a website error, but it’s been up like that for most of Saturday and now on Sunday. We’ve reached out to Rogers for clarification and will update this story accordingly.

Thanks Scott

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Loblaw, Rogers and Bell Teaming Up to ‘Rip Off Canadians’, Says NDP

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has urged the commissioner of the Competition Bureau to investigate a partnership between Canada’s largest grocery chain, Loblaw, and Glentel, which is owned by Rogers and Bell. “Loblaws isn’t content just ripping off Canadians when it comes to their groceries. Loblaws is teaming up with Rogers and Bell to rip off...
John Quintet
3 days ago

Quebecor Slams Loblaw’s Rogers-Bell Deal as Anticompetitive

Pierre Karl Péladeau, CEO of Québecor, is urging the federal government to intervene in a deal between Loblaw and a company owned by Rogers and Bell. The agreement could result in Québecor and other wireless providers being excluded from 180 Loblaw-owned stores through The Mobile Shop kiosks, reports CBC News. In a letter sent to...
John Quintet
4 days ago

Starlink Video Experience Catching Up to Rogers, Telus, Bell: Study

The latest Fixed Broadband Experience report for Canada for May 2024, published today by Opensignal, highlights the best internet providers and experiences in the nation. Following its acquisition of Shaw, Rogers is now recognized for offering the best overall experience more frequently than any other provider in the report. Rogers secures three national wins for...
Austin Blake
4 days ago