Apple Unveils 2024 Design Award Finalists

Apple has revealed its finalists for the 2024 Apple Design Awards, where it recognizes “innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design.” Essentially, these are top app picks from Apple in a variety of categories for games and apps in general.

The company said the awards are also “a moment to step back and celebrate the Apple developer community in all its many forms.” The winners will be announced on June 10 at WWDC.

There are seven major categories (this year adds Spatial Computing, which are for Vision Pro) and 42 app finalists for this year’s awards. Check them out below:

Delight and Fun

Apps

Dudel Draw – Silly Little Apps LLC, USA – iPhone, iPad

– Silly Little Apps LLC, USA – iPhone, iPad Bears Gratitude – Isuru Wanasinghe, Australia – iPhone, iPad, Mac

– Isuru Wanasinghe, Australia – iPhone, iPad, Mac Rooms – Things, Inc., USA – iPhone, iPad

Games

WHAT THE CAR? – Triband ApS, Denmark – iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro

– Triband ApS, Denmark – iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro NYT Games – The New York Times Company, USA – iPhone, iPad

– The New York Times Company, USA – iPhone, iPad Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Sunblink Entertainment LLC, USA – iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro

Inclusivity

Apps

oko – AYES, Belgium – iPhone

– AYES, Belgium – iPhone Complete Anatomy 2024 – 3D4Medical.com, Ireland – iPad, Mac

– 3D4Medical.com, Ireland – iPad, Mac Tiimo – tiimo ApS, Denmark – iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch

Games

Unpacking – Humble Bundle, Inc, USA – iPhone, iPad

– Humble Bundle, Inc, USA – iPhone, iPad Quadline – Kovalov Ivan, Ukraine – iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro

– Kovalov Ivan, Ukraine – iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro Crayola Adventures – RED GAMES CO, LLC, USA – iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro

Innovation

Apps

Copilot Money – Copilot Money, Inc., USA – iPhone, Mac

– Copilot Money, Inc., USA – iPhone, Mac SmartGym – Mateus Abras, Brazil – iPhone, iPad, Watch, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro

– Mateus Abras, Brazil – iPhone, iPad, Watch, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro Procreate Dreams – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd, Australia – iPad

Games

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc., USA – iPhone, iPad

– Activision Publishing, Inc., USA – iPhone, iPad Lost in Play – Snapbreak Games AB, Sweden – iPhone, iPad, Apple Vision Pro

– Snapbreak Games AB, Sweden – iPhone, iPad, Apple Vision Pro Wavelength – Palm Court LLC, USA – iPhone, iPad, Apple Vision Pro

Interaction

Apps

Procreate Dreams – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd, Australia – iPad

– Savage Interactive Pty Ltd, Australia – iPad Arc Search – The Browser Company of New York Inc., USA – iPhone

– The Browser Company of New York Inc., USA – iPhone Crouton – Devin Davies, New Zealand – iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro

Games

Little Nightmares – Playdigious, France – iPhone, iPad

– Playdigious, France – iPhone, iPad Rytmos – Floppy Club ApS, Denmark – iPhone, iPad

– Floppy Club ApS, Denmark – iPhone, iPad finity. – Seabaa, Inc., USA – iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV

Social Impact

Apps

How We Feel – The How We Feel Project, Inc., USA – iPhone

– The How We Feel Project, Inc., USA – iPhone Ahead: Emotions Coach – ahead solutions GmbH, Germany – iPhone

– ahead solutions GmbH, Germany – iPhone Gentler Streak Fitness Tracker – Gentler Stories d.o.o., Slovenia – iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch

Games

The Wreck – The Pixel Hunt, France – iPhone, iPad

– The Pixel Hunt, France – iPhone, iPad Cityscapes: Sim Builder – MagicFuel Games, USA – iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro

– MagicFuel Games, USA – iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro The Bear – Mucks Games UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Germany – iPhone, iPad

Visuals and Graphics

Apps

Sunlitt – Nicolas Mariniello, Italy – iPhone, iPad, Watch

– Nicolas Mariniello, Italy – iPhone, iPad, Watch Meditate – RhythmicWorks Software LLP, India – iPhone, Watch

– RhythmicWorks Software LLP, India – iPhone, Watch Rooms – Things Inc., USA – iPhone, iPad

Games

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – 505 Games, Inc., USA – iPhone, iPad, Mac

– 505 Games, Inc., USA – iPhone, iPad, Mac Lies of P – NEOWIZ Corporation, South Korea – Mac

– NEOWIZ Corporation, South Korea – Mac Honkai: Star Rail – COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD., Singapore – iPhone, iPad

Spatial Computing

Apps

Sky Guide – Fifth Star Labs LLC, USA – Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, iPad

– Fifth Star Labs LLC, USA – Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, iPad NBA – NBA Media Ventures, LLC, USA – Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch

– NBA Media Ventures, LLC, USA – Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch djay – Algoriddim GmbH, Germany – Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch

Games

Synth Riders – Kluge Strategic Inc., USA – Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, iPad

– Kluge Strategic Inc., USA – Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, iPad Blackbox – Shapes and Stories, USA – Apple Vision Pro

– Shapes and Stories, USA – Apple Vision Pro Loóna – Loona Inc., USA – Apple Vision Pro

