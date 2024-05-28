How to Watch: 2024 Apple WWDC Keynote on June 10

Apple announced today its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will start on June 10 with a keynote address starting at 10am PDT/1pm EDT. The company previously announced WWDC kick off dates but today we learn the full schedule of events.

WWDC will kick off from June 10-14 and will have developers from around the world descend at Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple has revealed the event lineup, which includes the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union, and detailed the offerings for developers. The week-long event will feature over 100 technical sessions, consultations, and live forums led by Apple engineers, designers, and experts, offering insights into upcoming technologies, tools, and frameworks for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS.

How to Watch Apple’s 2024 WWDC Keynote

The conference will begin on June 10 at 10 a.m. PDT with the keynote address, where Apple will unveil updates coming to its platforms later this year. The keynote will be streamed on apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel. On-demand replay of the keynote of course will be available after it ends. We’ll be sharing all the highlights of WWDC of course, so stay tuned.

Following the keynote, the Platforms State of the Union will take place at 1 p.m. PDT. This session will dive into the latest advancements across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS, and introduce new tools for developers. The session will be available to stream on the Apple Developer app and website, with playback available afterwards.

Apple says throughout the week, developers can access over 100 technical sessions featuring insights from Apple engineers, designers, and experts. These sessions will be available on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel. Curated guides will also be available to help developers navigate the conference’s key announcements.

The Swift Student Challenge will see 50 Distinguished Winners visit Apple Park for a three-day experience, participating in special activities during WWDC.

The Apple Design Awards recognize excellence in app and game design, highlighting the creativity and technical expertise of developers. This year’s finalists were announced today (more on that later).