Apple’s iPhone Shipments in China Surge by 52% in April

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Apple’s iPhone shipments in China surged by 52% in April, following retail price reductions, according to official data, reports Bloomberg.

The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology reported a significant rise in smartphone shipments, with approximately 3.5 million units from foreign brands.

Bloomberg’s analysis indicates that the iPhone represents the majority of these devices. This rebound comes after a challenging start to the year, with Apple seeing growth in March following huge declines in the initial months.

Apple, along with its Chinese retail partners, began cutting prices at the beginning of 2024. These discounts are set to continue through the June 18th shopping festival. Apple has faced double-digit sales declines for its latest iPhones, losing premium market share to Huawei.

Analysts from Bloomberg Intelligence suggest that the iPhone’s market decline in China may be stabilizing, based on a recent poll where consumers are now considering upgrades.

“The iPhone’s shrinking China market share could stabilize soon, as our latest survey shows Apple’s comeback as Chinese consumers’ favorite smartphone brand after being displaced by Huawei,” analysts Steven Tseng and Sean Chen noted.

They added, “We believe the reversal in user interest could be due to the premiumization trend in China, amplified by consumer fatigue after long waiting times for Huawei’s premium models. More than half of survey respondents say they’re willing to spend more than 4,000 yuan ($550 USD) on their next phone vs. just 33% who currently use premium handsets.”

Well, maybe iPhone sales would also be driven higher if Apple were to release a significant update that’s actually Steve Jobs-lustworthy, instead of sticking to minimal upgrades over the past few years?

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

Wendy’s App Deal Brings $1 Large Fries for Limited Time

In celebration of National Ketchup Day (uh, that’s a thing?) that’s upcoming on June 5, HEINZ and Wendy’s are partnering to offer $1 large fries. Now that’s a deal when everything has seen prices raging out of control. How to get your $1 large fries? From June 3 to June 9, when ordering with the...
IIC Deals
38 mins ago

OC Transpo Launches Interac Debit Tap Payments

Riding with OC Transpo in Ottawa has become more convenient with the introduction of Interac Debit as a payment option. Commuters can now tap their Interac Debit card on any fare gate or bus to access transit services. This addition complements existing O-Payment options that support Google Pay and Apple Pay mobile wallets. Of course,...
Austin Blake
47 mins ago