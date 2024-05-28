YouTube Introduces Playables: 75+ Games Now Available

YouTube has launched a new feature called Playables, enabling users to play games directly on the platform, available through its iOS and Android app. Want users to stay glued to your platform? Give them games to play.

Over the past few months, this feature has been tested by a limited number of users in select markets. It will soon be accessible to all users on both desktop and mobile apps. As of writing, Playables are available in Canada.

To access Playables, users can navigate to the YouTube Home page on the iOS and Android apps. The Playables section is available in the Explore menu. You can also access Playables through your desktop browser.

Users can choose from over 75 games, including titles like Angry Birds Showdown, Words of Wonders, Cut the Rope, Tomb of the Mask, and Trivia Crack. Game progress can be saved, and all-time best scores are also tracked.

You can also “send feedback” through the three-dot more menu. YouTube says it aims to improve Playables based on user feedback. As for when others can access Playables? YouTube says it will be rolled out to more users over the coming months.

If you need to kill some time, playing some of these games in the Playables section on YouTube will do the job.