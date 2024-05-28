YouTube Introduces Playables: 75+ Games Now Available

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Youtube playables

YouTube has launched a new feature called Playables, enabling users to play games directly on the platform, available through its iOS and Android app. Want users to stay glued to your platform? Give them games to play.

Over the past few months, this feature has been tested by a limited number of users in select markets. It will soon be accessible to all users on both desktop and mobile apps. As of writing, Playables are available in Canada.

To access Playables, users can navigate to the YouTube Home page on the iOS and Android apps. The Playables section is available in the Explore menu. You can also access Playables through your desktop browser.

Users can choose from over 75 games, including titles like Angry Birds Showdown, Words of Wonders, Cut the Rope, Tomb of the Mask, and Trivia Crack. Game progress can be saved, and all-time best scores are also tracked.

You can also “send feedback” through the three-dot more menu. YouTube says it aims to improve Playables based on user feedback. As for when others can access Playables? YouTube says it will be rolled out to more users over the coming months.

If you need to kill some time, playing some of these games in the Playables section on YouTube will do the job.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Chromebook Plus Gets Gemini and AI Features

Google announced today the introduction of several new AI features for its Chromebook Plus laptops, with prices starting at $549 CAD. The new tools include Magic Editor, Help Me Write, and Gemini, bringing AI features to all Chromebook Plus laptops. Help Me Write allows users to generate text from scratch using prompts or to rewrite...
Austin Blake
9 hours ago

Apple Unveils 2024 Design Award Finalists

Apple has revealed its finalists for the 2024 Apple Design Awards, where it recognizes "innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design." Essentially, these are top app picks from Apple in a variety of categories for games and apps in general. The company said the awards are also "a moment to step back...
John Quintet
10 hours ago

How to Watch: 2024 Apple WWDC Keynote on June 10

Apple announced today its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will start on June 10 with a keynote address starting at 10am PDT/1pm EDT. The company previously announced WWDC kick off dates but today we learn the full schedule of events. WWDC will kick off from June 10-14 and will have developers from around the world...
John Quintet
10 hours ago