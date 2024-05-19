YouTube iOS Picture-in-Picture Works without Premium for Some

YouTube for iOS might be bringing picture-in-picture (PiP) as a basic feature, instead of making it only available to users with a subscription. Currently, a Premium subscription is needed to get PiP on the iPhone and iPad. But lately, it’s been working sporadically for some without a subscription, even in our case.

With PiP, you can exit YouTube and the video playing shrinks to a smaller video on your Home screen, allowing you to open other apps or do something else at the same time. PiP is a great way to keep podcasts or music videos playing in the background.

While YouTube PiP was working on our iPhone, it was short-lived. After noticing PiP working without a Premium subscription, we started going through iOS and YouTube settings to investigate and even force-closed the app to try and replicate it. But of course, eventually it somehow just stopped working.

We asked you guys if you’re seeing PiP with YouTube on your iPhone without a Premium subscription. Many of you responded that the picture-in-picture feature is still working, while some said it just comes and goes.

We’re not sure what’s happening, but YouTube might be testing out PiP for select videos or just allowing some users access to the feature for free, so they get hooked and possibly jump on a Premium subscription afterward.

YouTube for iOS had Picture in Picture working for free, no premium subscription needed. Was working, now gone. What about you? pic.twitter.com/nh4rhrWPLw — iPhone in Canada (@iPhoneinCanada) May 18, 2024

Does YouTube PiP work on your iPhone or iPad without a Premium subscription?