All-New Apple TV+ Android App Might Be Coming, Hints Job Posting

Apple is actively recruiting a senior engineer to develop a television and sports app for Android, hinting at the company’s plans to bring its TV+ service to the rival smartphone platform.

According to a job listing published this week, Apple is looking for a candidate to lead the development of “fun new features” and build an application for millions of users to watch and discover TV and sports, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Sources familiar with the matter suggest that this move is part of Apple’s strategy to expand its market share in video streaming, setting aside its longstanding rivalry with Android. Historically, Apple has rarely developed software for Google’s Android, which directly competes with its iOS platform.

Why launch an improved Apple TV+ app on Android? It would make sense to expand Apple services to other smartphone owners on Android, there are more out there compared to iPhones. An Apple Music app is already available for Android owners, and so is the regular Apple TV+ app.

Apple’s job posting tells applicants they will be tasked to “design and architect a sophisticated application.”

Android users want iMessage and FaceTime. But for now, these apps remain exclusive to the iPhone.