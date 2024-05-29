Five More Ontario School Boards Sue Meta, TikTok and Snapchat

Five Ontario school boards and two private schools have filed lawsuits against tech giants Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok. They accuse these platforms of creating unsafe and addictive products that harm students’ mental health and disrupt their education.

The statements of claim were submitted to Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice by the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, York Catholic District School Board, Trillium Lakelands District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, District School Board of Niagara, Holy Name of Mary College School in Mississauga, and Eitz Chaim, a Jewish day school in Toronto, reports the Globe and Mail.

This follows similar lawsuits filed in March by the Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, and Peel District School Board. These initial claims alleged that social media platforms were designed to interfere with learning and altering student behaviour.

The new lawsuits claim that social media companies are “maximizing profits at the expense of student well-being,” and the boards are seeking $2.6 billion in damages from parent companies Meta (Facebook, Instagram), Snap and ByteDance (TikTok).

Meta stated it is committed to creating safe online experiences for teens, while TikTok highlighted its safeguards, and Snap emphasized the positive role of Snapchat.

Recently, the Ontario government announced new rules to limit cellphone use in schools, effective this fall. Students in Grade 6 and below must keep their phones off or silent during the school day, while students in Grades 7 to 12 can only use their phones between classes or during lunch with teacher permission. Students breaking these cellphone rules would be sent to the principal’s office and possibly face suspension.

The lawsuits argue that social media companies should have anticipated their “negligent conduct” would disrupt students’ sleep patterns and brain development, hindering their ability to focus and learn.

The lawsuit is being serviced by Toronto-based Neinstein LLP, which is representing the boards and schools. If damages are paid out, the firm would take fees and there would be no cost to the school boards for legal fees. The firm is also representing the previous Ontario school boards that filed the same lawsuit seeking $4.5 billion in damages. They have all united together as part of the group Schools for Social Media Change.

“Schools for Social Media Change is a concerned group of school boards, schools, thought leaders, and organizations working together to demand accountability from social media tech giants to strengthen the education system,” reads its website.

“I would really like them to acknowledge the fact that they have knowingly created addictive technology,” said Carrie Hughes-Grant, head of school at Holy Name of Mary in Mississauga.

Similar lawsuits in the U.S. have launched against these tech giants, claiming their apps are too addictive and causing kids to use phones excessively. So far none of these lawsuits have been successful.

It’s a fine balance between apps that are super addictive and trying to educate children about excessive screen time. How to get kids off their devices? Teach them about limits and if they can’t manage, take the darn things away and shove some other hobbies into their faces.