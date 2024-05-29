Nomad Introduces Tracking Card for Effortless Wallet Tracking

Accessory maker Nomad has launched its new Tracking Card, designed to help users easily locate their wallets using Apple’s Find My app. Priced at $62 CAD, the Tracking Card is notably slim and offers has one huge highlight: it’s rechargeable.

The Tracking Card measures just 86mm x 54mm x 2mm, making it as thin as two standard credit cards. This slim design allows it to fit into any wallet. The card seamlessly integrates with Apple’s native Find My app, enabling users to track their wallets effortlessly. Lose your wallet? No problem, use the Find My network. Tracking Card is thin enough and not thick like an AirTag.

One of the coolest features of the Tracking Card is its ability to wirelessly charge on any Qi or MagSafe charger, including upright models. Once charged, the card offers battery life of up to five months. Other wallet trackers are one-time use once batteries die, which is a waste. Tracking Card’s polycarbonate construction makes it durable, while the card is both waterproof and dustproof, with an IPX7 rating.

Tracking Card features a small circular light on the top right corner that turns green when fully charged. Users can also check the charge percentage through the Find My app. The ultra-slim design fits most wallets, and the card does not contain magnets, so it will not demagnetize or affect your credit cards. It attaches to MagSafe chargers using enough metal to receive a charge without a magnet array. That’s freaking cool and clever.

Alternatives include Tile’s Slim, priced at $50 CAD with up to 3-year battery life, but non-replaceable.

Nomad’s Tracking Card is just another wallet tracking solution that offers a rechargeable battery, allowing you to use it over and over, and also fits inside Nomad’s leather wallet offerings as well. It’s currently backordered and will ship by August 20, 2024.