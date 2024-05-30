How to Watch Today’s PlayStation State of Play and What to Expect

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Today, PlayStation is hosting a brand new State of Play live-stream broadcast. The online presentation will offer updates and announcements on upcoming games arriving on PlayStation 5.

It’s been quite a few months since the last major State of Play. However, PlayStation is back with another presentation. Announced via a PlayStation Blog post, the upcoming event will be over 30 minutes long and offer “updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles.” On top of that, players can look forward to seeing “a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year.”

In terms of what we can expect, PlayStation announces that the State of Play includes news on 14 titles. These will likely span everything from first and third-party core PlayStation 5 as well as PS VR2. What that may include is anyone’s guess. However, there are a few games that may possibly show up.

The first is Concord, a PVP multiplayer FPS title, developed by Firewalk Studios. First announced nearly a year ago to this date, the sci-fi-inspired game was revealed at last year’s PlayStation Showcase. Much of the game is still largely unknown. Last year, Concord was described as a game that leverages the power to “build connection and inspire social play.” Firewalk Studio still lists the game’s launch on PlayStation 5 and PC as 2024.

Earlier this year, PlayStation revealed the Until Dawn PlayStation 5 and PC remaster. The beloved horror game starring Hayden Panettiere, Rami Malek, and Jordan Fisher was listed as a 2024 title. We still don’t have a firm release date, making its appearance today possible.

Much like Until Dawn, Konami and Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake still doesn’t have a release outside of 2024 as well. Given that its launch feels quite imminent, the upcoming State of Play could be a good opportunity to highlight the game once more. Additionally, a second ‘Silent Hill Transmission’ live stream will be held right after the State of Play.

There are bound to be plenty of surprises to fill in the 30-minute State of Play. PlayStation is beginning the festivities at 6PM ET/3PM PT. To tune in, watch live on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

