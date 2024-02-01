Everything Shown at PlayStation’s State of Play, Including Death Stranding 2

PlayStation held its first State of Play virtual showcase on January 31st. The 40-minute live-streamed event laid the early roadmap for 2024 and beyond.

Focusing solely on second and third-party titles, the State of Play was chock-full of games to be excited for in the coming months. PlayStation’s event even featured deep dives on the anticipated Death Stranding 2, Stellar Blade, and Rise of the Ronin.

Take a look at everything shown during PlayStation’s State of Play.

Helldivers 2 (February 8)

Ahead of its imminent launch on February 8th, we’re given one final look at Arrowhead Game Studio’s third-person cooperative shooter. Use a variety of weapons and look to take down alien enemies. Cross sprawling battlefields and head into enemy encampments with your team. Helldivers 2 launches on both PlayStation 5 and PC with crossplay enabled.

Stellar Blade (April 26)

The first deep dive of the State of Play was dedicated to Stellar Blade. Developed by Shift Up, Stellar Blade is an action-adventure title set in the near future. As humanity has lost a war against Naytiba, Eve and her squad are deployed to take back the planet. Along the way, we discover Xion, the last human-populated city on Earth. The latest video highlights the game’s story and its frenetic combat.

Sonic X Shadow Generations (Autumn 2024)

Sega revealed Sonic X Shadow Generations a remaster of Sonic Generations with newly added Shadow the Hedgehog content. The original game launched in 2011 and now it’s shown to feature improved visuals and performance. Plus, there are new levels specific to Shadow. On top of launching on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Sonic X Shadow Generations will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.

Zenless Zone Zero (TBD)

This short teaser revealed that Zenless Zone Zero is in active development for PlayStation 5. The game hails from Chinese studio Hoyoverse, the developers of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

V Rising (2024)

V Rising originally launched in early access on PC in 2022. Now, this isometric action game is making its way to PlayStation 5. Hunt for blood in a vast open world while also building your sanctuary. Play as a lone vampire in the night or party up with friends.

Foamstars (February 6)

We’re treated to another look at Foamstars, the Square Enix-published competitive shooter that arrives on PlayStation Plus this month. Battle in 4v4 matches, using foam to propel you or to build defences against the enemy team. The game launches with several game modes. However, the plans for ongoing support are relatively unknown.

Dave the Diver (May 2024)

One of 2023’s undeniable darlings was Dave the Diver. The underwater RPG is now coming to PlayStation 5 later this year. Explore the deep seas during the day and manage a sushi restaurant at night. Upon the game’s arrival on PS5, developer Mintrocket teased a Godzilla crossover. Details on what this entails are yet to be known.

Silent Hill: The Short Message (Available now)

In a surprising turn, Konami revealed Silent Hill: The Short Message would be dropping right after the State of Play. This short free-to-play experience is heavily inspired by Hideo Kojima’s cancelled Silent Hills P.T. demo. This first-person horror experience is believed to be bite-sized, perfect for a single night of scares.

Silent Hill 2 Remake (TBD)

In partnership with Konami, Bloober Team is steering the ship on a remake of 2001’s horror classic. In this first look at the remake, we’re given a chance to see the studio’s take on the atmospheric tension. There is also a lot of time given to the game’s combat. No release date has been given for Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Judas (TBD)

Judas is the highly anticipated original IP from Bioshock‘s Ken Levine. In development under his new Ghost Story studio, the game is very much in line with his previous work. In Judas, the game sees players living in what appears to be a colourful utopia. Though under the surface, the spacefaring city known as the Mayflower is a dystopian bubble waiting to burst. Sadly, we have no indication of when Judas will be available.

Metro Awakening (2024)

Vertigo Games announced Metro Awakening, a PS VR2 title set in the Metro universe. Inspired by Dmitry Glukhovsky’s novels, Metro Awakening takes place before Metro 2033, Metro: Last Light, and Metro Exodus. The development team didn’t release too many details. However, the game is said to take advantage of the “immersive features of PS VR2 and its Sense controllers.”

Legendary Tales (February 8)

The second PS VR2 title shown is Legendary Tales. The game is currently available on Steam, made by Urban Wolf Games. This first-person fantasy title involves players using magic, swords, hammers, and shields to go up against skeletons and other enemies. The game also incorporates multiplayer and RPG elements.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (March 22)

Capcom’s highly-anticipated Dragon’s Dogma 2 feels like it’s right around the corner. In yet another look at the game, we’re shown some combat elements, the scale of enemies, and the visual production that backs this fantasy RPG.

Rise of the Ronin (March 22)

The second deep dive of the State of Play was dedicated to Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin. Here, we’re shown what’s arguably the best look thus far at the game’s setting of Yokohama. The video also shows off some of the dynamic traversal systems and the sword combat, featuring a deep parry mechanic.

Until Dawn Remastered (2024)

Supermassive Games’ acclaimed cinematic horror game is being fully rebuilt and enhanced for PlayStation 5 and PC. Launching later this year, players will have to make last-second decisions which impact the survival of the game’s ensemble cast. Until Dawn features actors such as Hayden Panettiere, Rami Malek, Jordan Fisher, and more.

Death Stranding 2 On the Beach (2025)

Closing out the show is none other than famed developer Hideo Kojima, with a new look at Death Stranding 2 On The Beach. In an extensive 9-minute long trailer, we’re given context to how the game picks up on Sam Porter Bridges’ story following the original game. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kojima-made trailer without some off-the-wall ideas including a low framerate talking puppet and glam rocker fighting with an electric guitar.

Project Physint (TBD)

Kojima was then joined by PlayStation Studios President Hermen Hulst. The developer confirmed that he is partnering with PlayStation to develop a bring new IP. Going back to his roots, Kojima is set to create a new action espionage game that is said to blur the lines between games and film. The project will also see Columbia Pictures’ involvement in some way. As of now, the working codename for the game is ‘Physint’.