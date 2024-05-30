Sonos Father’s Day Sale: Up to 25% off Arc, Era 300 and More

The Sonos Father’s Day sale and to celebrate grads is now live, offering up to 25% off savings on select speakers.

Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 16, while many graduations are taking place this month. So that means this is the time to give dads and grads “a gift they’ll actually want,” said Sonos in an email to iPhone in Canada.

The biggest sale is 25% off the Move 2 portable speaker, which is a great choice for those on the go, while there’s 20% off other flagship speakers such as the company’s Arc home theatre soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Sub, the new Era 100 and Era 300 speakers and more.

Canadian sale pricing from Sonos is below:

The Sonos sale starts today May 30 through June 16, and is a rare sale from Sonos.

Last week, the company announced new Sonos Ace headphones and Roam 2 portable speaker.

