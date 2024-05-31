iOS 18, macOS 15 Settings Getting Huge Revamp: Report

We’re less than two weeks away from Apple’s WWDC, where the company will be previewing its next versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS and visionOS.

Speaking of changes, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says there is a big revamp coming to the Settings UI in iOS 18 and macOS 15, according to his sources.

Gurman said on late Thursday evening, “A lot of people using macOS 15 and iOS 18 keep mentioning the revamp to Settings.” He continued to say, “Obviously not a huge deal, but it’s getting a new UI with a reorganized, cleaner layout that’s more simple to navigate. It also has much improved search. There are also updates to Control Center.”

Yesterday, Gurman also reported on the upcoming AI features coming to Siri in iOS 18 and the Mac. Siri will apparently be able to control apps and specific functions. New AI features for Apple devices will include summaries of websites, notifications, automated message replies, advanced photo editing and emojis generated by AI.

But one of the biggest changes coming? Apparently Apple will only let the newest iPhone 15 Pro or newer and M1 Macs and iPads get access to the newest AI features. That would leave out older devices, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which would be a travesty, as customers would be forced to upgrade to get the newest software features.