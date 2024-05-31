Rogers Informs Shaw Customers of Earlier Automatic Payments

Rogers has informed Shaw customers that automatic payments (pre-authorized credit card payments) are now going to take place earlier than usual.

According to an email seen by iPhone in Canada, Rogers explains automatic payments will now be processed 14 days after your invoice is created and sent, which is 7 days before the due date. There doesn’t seem to be an option to allow customers to pick their own automatic payments withdrawal date.

This change will take place on your first bill issued on or after July 15, 2024.

Rogers says after this change, the first payment under the new schedule will take place roughly 2 weeks after the last payment made under the old schedule. Subsequent payments will continue monthly.

Customers are being told to review their payment due date and to insure there are sufficient funds in their accounts to cover automatic payments.

For Rogers, the change means they will get improved cash flow from Shaw customers, now earlier than usual. It could also lower the number of late payments from customers by collecting automatic payments earlier.

Customers though will need to make sure their accounts have funds available to avoid overdraft charges.

The email was signed off by Tracy Markwood, VP, Consumer Call Centres, Rogers Communications.