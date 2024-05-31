Rogers Now Expanding 5G to Rest of TTC Subway System

Rogers announced today the start of the next phase of construction on its cellular network within the TTC subway system. This expansion aims to provide 5G services and 911 access to all riders throughout the remaining underground tunnels.

“We are so excited to start this next phase, building out the 5G network to connect the rest of the TTC subway system for all riders,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Rogers, in a statement on Friday. “As Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network provider, Rogers is proud to lead and invest to deliver world-class connectivity to Canada’s largest transit system.”

The current phase of work began this week in the tunnels between Kennedy and Warden stations on Line 2. In collaboration with the TTC, Rogers is starting the network expansion in stages to cover the remaining 36 kilometres of unconnected tunnels. The construction is scheduled during overnight and on weekends to minimize disruption for travellers.

Once completed, the upgraded and expanded 5G network will offer seamless wireless coverage across all 75 stations and tunnels of Toronto’s subway system.

“I am pleased that Rogers has started the next phase of building out the 5G network in TTC subway tunnels, beginning with the tunnels on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between Warden and Kennedy stations,” said Jamaal Myers, TTC Chair. “Improving 911 calling for all customers is an important outcome that will increase safety for riders and TTC employees.”

Rogers acquired the cellular network in the TTC subway system from BAI Canada last April. It pledged to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to implement 5G service and 911 access throughout the entire subway system. There was a huge outcry for cellular service to ‘Big 3’ customer after a fatal stabbing in the TTC last year.

The press release says BAI’s 3G and 4G network only covered station platforms, concourses, and 25% of the tunnels, failing to support the traffic of customers from major carriers, according to Rogers.

But technically, Rogers, Telus and Bell held out from signing onto the BAI network, with only Freedom Mobile agreeing to give customers access. A similar move took place in Montreal’s STM, after incumbents refused to join Extenet’s network. Eventually, Rogers, Telus, Bell and Videotron ended up building their own network there.

Last August, Rogers launched 5G in the busiest areas of the TTC subway for its customers, and by October, 5G service was available to all riders in these areas, meeting a deadline set by the federal government.

By December, Rogers had completed the upgrade of the legacy network, activating 5G service for all riders at all remaining stations and in the Vaughan extension tunnels between Sheppard West and Vaughan.