Shaw Mobile to Rogers Transfer Info Being Emailed Out

With Rogers acquiring Shaw this spring, the company has provided more details on what’s going to happen with Shaw Mobile customers. These Shaw wireless customers will be transferred to an equivalent Rogers plan, with details outlined in an email sent out to customers on August 16, 2023 and obtained by iPhone in Canada.

Here’s a breakdown of what Shaw Mobile customers should anticipate:

Mandatory Transfer: All Shaw Mobile services must move to Rogers. Customers are advised to either visit a Rogers retail location or dial 1-844-551-1957 to initiate the changeover. Automatic transfers for those who don’t initiate the move will occur between October 17 and 24, 2023.

Plan Pricing Stability: Shaw Mobile customers can be assured their plan rates won’t see an increase, with Rogers committing to keep prices the same for 5 years, until April 3, 2028.

Transition of Plans and Add-ons: Customers on the “By The Gig Shaw Mobile” plan will be moved to an equivalent Rogers plan. Notably, any Shaw Mobile add-ons won’t carry over. Shaw Mobile Phone Protection Plan subscribers will no longer be billed for the plan after the service transition and are encouraged to consider the Rogers Device Protection Plan by March 31, 2024.

The Transfer Process: In roughly 30 days, customers will receive a transfer package by mail with detailed instructions. However, if they’re eager to make the switch sooner, they can visit a Rogers store or contact customer service. On the designated transfer date, Shaw Mobile services will cease, and Rogers mobile service will activate, with the latter sending the final Shaw Mobile bill.

Your New Rogers Account: The transfer package will contain the new Rogers account number, which retains the same billing date as the original Shaw Mobile account. Users are advised to set up a MyRogers account for full access to billing and usage details. It’s essential to note that pre-existing payment details from Shaw won’t transfer, but Rogers is offering a $5 monthly discount for the first two months as customers set up their new payment preferences.

Existing Shaw Mobile MyTab Balances: Should you carry a MyTab balance with Shaw Mobile, this outstanding amount will shift to Rogers. Each month, your Rogers bill will feature a charge for this, labelled as “Monthly Device Payment” under the “Additional Charges and Credits” segment. Additionally, your monthly bill will provide an update on the residual financing balance you owe.

Service Agreement: Alongside the transfer package, an email will be sent outlining the agreement with Rogers, including terms of service and privacy policies. Although there might be slight discrepancies in the email confirmation compared to Shaw Mobile, such as temporary phone numbers, customers are assured that all will be aligned post-transfer.

Attached to the email were a Rogers terms of service document, along with Rogers pricing plans for Shaw Mobile customers.

The easiest way to transition your Shaw Mobile line to Rogers is through its online chat. You just fill out a form with your information, then the online rep will ask you for your mobile number and start the transfer.

Are you going to transfer to Rogers from Shaw Mobile? Or switch to another carrier?

