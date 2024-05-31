Snowman’s Where Cards Fall Now Available to Play on Apple Vision Pro

Toronto-based publisher Snowman and developer The Game Band has brought its 3D puzzle game Where Cards Fall to Apple Vision Pro. Available now, players can explore this cute coming-of-age story from a brand-new perspective.

Where Cards Fall was first released on Apple Arcade on September 19th, 2019. It then launched on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2021. The game received notable acclaim from subscribers for being an innovative and catchy puzzle game. Now, the game is available to play on Apple Vision Pro headsets.

When using Apple Vision Pro, Where Cards Fall turns into a spatial puzzle game, tasking players to build and collapse a house of cards using “natural two-handed gestures.” The game is best described as a slice of life of a character looking back at their life, fonding over memories.

“Where Cards Fall fits perfectly on Apple Vision Pro,” Jason Medeiros, Head of Design & Engineering at Snowman says in a blog post. “Its design, pacing and controls map naturally onto visionOS. Lean back and puzzle through each memory with true 3D depth, helping you intuitively understand each level’s layout better than ever before.

Where Cards Fall offers over 50 challenging spatial puzzles for players to play through. The game also includes an immersive audio experience and original soundtrack Snowman encourages players to experience the game with headphones.

Back in 2022, Apple awarded Snowman and The Game Band an Apple Design Award for Where Cards Fall. At the time, it was recognized for the use of Apple technologies, including Metal, haptics, Game Center, and iCloud.

Where Cards Fall is available to play via Apple Arcade. In Canada, an Apple Arcade subscription can be purchased for $8.99/month.