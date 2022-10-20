Albertans Complain to CRTC About Dropped Calls on All Networks

Nehal Malik
31 mins ago

Residents of Alberta are facing extensive reception issues on all telecom companies’ networks and are now calling upon the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to fix spotty cellphone service in the region — reports Global News.

Global News recently received numerous complaints of “dropped” calls and overall poor reception from residents of Calgary, Airdrie, and Edmonton. Calgary resident Ruth Thompson told the publication that she and her family experience dropped calls unless they “go down an alley or stand in a certain place in the house.”

Alberta’s reception issues are frustratingly not even limited to any one carrier. “I’m with Shaw. But I was previously with Bell. And I was previously with Telus. And my parents were with Rogers and my best friend was with Fido,” said Thompson. “And we’ve all had the issues.”

More and more Albertans are reaching out to the CRTC, Canada’s telecom and broadcast regulator, to take a close look at cellphone service in the province and get telecom companies to rectify the situation.

Heather McLaughlan, who lives in southeast Calgary and is on Bell’s cellular network, said she has been facing the same network issues for the past six months.

“We’ve had a lot of dropped calls,” said McLaughlan. “Calls that just go directly to voicemail or they don’t even come through. Text messages — same thing.”

According to McLaughlan, text messages sometimes take four days to be delivered. Bell told McLaughlan that they were working on the issue and on her nearest tower, but provided no ETA for a fix.

McLaughlan has requested the CRTC to intervene. She added that she was concerned cellphone service would degrade with more telecom companies merging. Rogers is currently fighting to acquire Shaw, Canada’s fourth-largest wireless player.

The CRTC said in a statement that, following July’s nationwide Rogers network outage, it has instructed all telecom companies to ensure reliable cellphone service across Canada and make sure that their networks are working properly for all Canadians.

Given that Albertans like Heather McLaughlan and Ruth Thompson still can’t make calls longer than a couple of minutes without getting disconnected, it doesn’t look like that directive is being strictly followed.

Global News asked the regulator for numbers on how many complaints it has received from Albertans over dropped calls and shoddy service but didn’t receive any information.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

CRTC Chair Held Secret Meetings, Reveal Documents

According to documents that were recently obtained by Chatham, Ontario, based independent telecommunications operator Teksavvy, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) chairman regularly holds "undocumented, off-site business meetings." Scott had at least five business lunches or meetings with unknown participants in Ottawa between 2019 and 2021, with several occurring at the swanky Rideau Club, his...
Nehal Malik
21 hours ago

CRTC Finalizes Rules for MVNO Wireless Carriers on Rogers, Telus, Bell, SaskTel

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on Wednesday announced it has finalized the rules and regulations for regional mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in Canada, to be operated on Rogers, Telus, Bell and SaskTel. The Commission touted it has “completed a key step to create more competition and choice in the mobile wireless market […]
Gary Ng
1 day ago
telus credit card processing fee

CRTC Says Telus Credit Card Fee Decision Now Coming in December

According to a report from The Globe and Mail, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is taking a closer look at Telus's proposed credit card processing fee and has delayed its decision to December. Back in August, Telus asked the CRTC for approval to start charging customers an additional 1.5% on all credit card payments...
Nehal Malik
3 days ago