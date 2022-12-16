Bell Boxing Day Deals 2022 Now Available

Bell’s Boxing Day deals for 2022 have arrived, as part of the retail industry’s Boxing Week specials. Bell is offering discounts on plans, phones and more. Check out what’s listed for Boxing Day deals below on its website:

Save $10/month for 24 months on Essential or Ultimate plans

$65/15GB plan (available with financing or bring your own phone)

iPhone 14 from $25/month on SmartPay financing

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from $5/month on SmartPay

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from $25.71/month on SmartPay

Get Verve Buds 120 and 12 months of free storage on Google One on us for a limited time when you buy the Motorola Edge with SmartPay

Get Samsung Galaxy Buds2 on us with select Samsung phones with SmartPay

Save up to 50% on Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro when you purchase select Samsung phones

Save up to 15% on gaming headsets, controllers and games at The Source

Up to 50% off accessories: Google Nest, Chromecast, JBL

As always, these deals can change leading up to Boxing Day, but for now this is what’s being advertised. You can check out Boxing Day deals from Rogers here and from Telus here.