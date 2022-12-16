Bell Boxing Day Deals 2022 Now Available

Bell’s Boxing Day deals for 2022 have arrived, as part of the retail industry’s Boxing Week specials. Bell is offering discounts on plans, phones and more. Check out what’s listed for Boxing Day deals below on its website:
- Save $10/month for 24 months on Essential or Ultimate plans
- $65/15GB plan (available with financing or bring your own phone)
- iPhone 14 from $25/month on SmartPay financing
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from $5/month on SmartPay
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from $25.71/month on SmartPay
- Get Verve Buds 120 and 12 months of free storage on Google One on us for a limited time when you buy the Motorola Edge with SmartPay
- Get Samsung Galaxy Buds2 on us with select Samsung phones with SmartPay
- Save up to 50% on Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro when you purchase select Samsung phones
- Save up to 15% on gaming headsets, controllers and games at The Source
- Up to 50% off accessories: Google Nest, Chromecast, JBL
As always, these deals can change leading up to Boxing Day, but for now this is what’s being advertised. You can check out Boxing Day deals from Rogers here and from Telus here.
Other articles in the category: Bell
Crave Holiday Promo 2022: Save 25% Off Top Gift Cards Again
Bell Media’s streaming service Crave is back with another promo for the holidays, again offering 25% off its top gift card. Last year, Crave offered 25% off its $100 gift card, resulting in customers paying $75, saving a cool $25 off. For 2022, Crave is offering up the same promotion again. You can buy a […]
Bell MTS Doesn’t Have to Give Monthly Updates on Winnipeg Landline Outages Anymore: CRTC
The Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) no longer requires Bell Canada subsidiary Bell MTS to provide monthly updates on landline outages reported in Manitoba earlier this year (via CTV News) Back in May, Bell MTS users across Manitoba, especially in the Winnipeg area, started complaining of landline service outages. Manitobans were experiencing weeks-long landline blackouts...
Stream FIFA World Cup 2022 Free on TSN with This Samsung Promo
If you recently purchased a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4, you can get a promo code to stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup free on TSN for six months, as part of a recent freebie. According to Samsung, it explains “once you have received your eligible Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 […]