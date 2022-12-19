Virgin Plus Boxing Day Deals 2022: $50/40GB Plan and More

Bell-owned Virgin Plus has shared some Boxing Week deals on its website, ahead of Boxing Day 2022.
According to Virgin Plus, the following Boxing Day deals are available:
- $50/40GB plan for 15 months, after $15/month credit (also being offered by Fido and Koodo)
- iPhone 11 for $0 down with Sweet Pay
- 50% off unlimited internet, now $40/month for 12 months (was $80/month)
- Save up to 55% off Samsung phones; free Galaxy Buds2 with purchase
- Google Pixel 6a for $0 down with Sweet Pay, now at $5/month
We may see more Boxing Day deals land as we lead up to December 26, 2022.
