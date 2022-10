What’s New on Crave: November 2022

We’re about ready to cap off October and head into November and that means another listing of new TV shows and movies to watch, this time from Bell Media’s Crave.

Highlights include the four-part HBO documentary SHAQ, based on NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and Love, Lizzo, another HBO documentary showcasing musician Lizzo. November will also see the Crave catalogue add numerous Christmas content ahead of the holidays.

Check out what’s coming to Crave in November 2022 below…

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 20, Episode 33 (Nov. 4 live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 20, Episode 34 (Nov. 11 live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, *Season Finale* Season 20, Episode 35 (Nov. 18 live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

HBO Series THE WHITE LOTUS, Season 2, Episode 2 (Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Season 9 Episode 28 (Nov. 6 live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

HBO Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Season 9 Episode 29 (Nov. 13 live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

HBO Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER *Season Finale* Season 9 Episode 30 (Nov. 20 live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

HBO Series THE VOW, Part 2, Season 2 Episode 4 (Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Series AVENUE 5, Season 2 Episode 5 (Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO Documentary SAY HEY, WILLIE MAYS! (Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Series THE WHITE LOTUS, Season 2, Episode 3 (Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Series THE VOW, Part 2, Season 2, Episode 5 (Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Series AVENUE 5, Season 2, Episode 6 (Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO Documentary MASTER OF LIGHT (Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET)

HBO Special 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY (Nov. 20)

HBO Series THE WHITE LOTUS, Season 2, Episode 4 (Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Series THE VOW, Part 2, Season 2, Episode 6 (Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Series AVENUE 5, Season 2, Episode 7 (Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO Series SHAQ *Series Premiere*, Episode 1 (Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Series WE’RE HERE, *Season Premiere* Season 3, Episode 1 (Nov. 26)

HBO Series THE WHITE LOTUS, Season 2, Episode 5 (Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Series AVENUE 5, Season 2, Episode 8 (Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO Series SHAQ, Episode 2 (Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Max’s THE BIG BRUNCH, *Series Premiere* Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Nov. 10)

HBO Max’s THE BIG BRUNCH, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Nov. 17)

HBO Max’s THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS, *Season Premiere* Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (Nov. 17)

HBO Max’s LOVE, LIZZO (Nov. 24)

HBO Max’s THE BIG BRUNCH, *Season Finale* Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (Nov. 24)

HBO Max’s THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS, Season 2, Episodes 3-4 (Nov. 24)

HBO Documentary MY SO-CALLED HIGH SCHOOL RANK (Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET)

Movies

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE (Nov. 4)

SCANNERS *Canadian Film* (Nov. 4)

THE BEST MAN HOLIDAY (Nov. 4)

TOM AND JERRY’S GIANT ADVENTURE (Nov. 4)

SCOOBY-DOO! STAGE FRIGHT (Nov. 4)

CHRISTMAS UNFILTERED (Nov. 9)

THE MIDDLE MAN *Canadian Film* (Nov. 11)

OCEAN’S 11 (1960) (Nov. 11)

ONE DELICIOUS CHRISTMAS (Nov. 12)

DESIGNING CHRISTMAS (Nov. 12)

GINGERBREAD CHRISTMAS (Nov. 12)

THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE (Nov. 12)

A CHRISTMAS STORY CHRISTMAS (Nov. 17)

A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS HARMONY (Nov. 18)

LEGALLY BLONDE (Nov. 18)

LEGALLY BLONDE 2 (Nov. 18)

TURBO (Nov. 18)

THE SCORE (Nov. 18)

GREMLINS (Nov. 18)

A CHRISTMAS MYSTERY (Nov. 24)

HOLIDAY HARMONY (Nov. 24)

MERRY KISS CAM (Nov. 24)

DOULA (Nov. 25)

THE FAMILY MAN (Nov. 25)

MISTLETOE TIME MACHINE (Nov. 25)

LOONEY TUNES: RABBITS RUN (Nov. 25)

Crave – Complete Listings

Highlighted Programming

ONCE UPON A SESAME STREET CHRISTMAS (Nov. 1)

TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES *Crave Original Series* Season 1 Episode 5 (Nov. 1)

THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 13 (Nov. 1)

THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 14 (Nov. 2)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 5, Episode 9 (Nov. 2)

STAR TREK: PRODIGY, Season 1B Episode 2 (Nov. 3)

BABYATRICE, Season 1 *Canadian Series* (Nov. 4)

MASTERCHEF CANADA: A HOLIDAY SPECIAL (Nov. 4)

W5, Season 57, Episode 4 (Nov. 4)

BABYATRICE, Season 1 (Nov. 5)

BROKEN: THE TOXIC CULTURE OF CANADIAN GYMNASTICS *Canadian Documentary* (Nov. 5)

KINGS OF COKE *Crave Original Documentary* (Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET)

TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES *Crave Original Series* Season 1 Episode 6 (Nov. 8)

THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 15 (Nov. 8)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, *Season Finale* Season 5, Episode 10 (Nov. 9)

STAR TREK: PRODIGY, Season 1B Episode 3 (Nov. 10)

SPICE SECRETS, *Canadian Series*, Season 1 (Nov. 11)

VEGHEADZ: WINTER, *Canadian Special* (Nov. 11)

W5, Season 57, Episode 5 (Nov. 11)

TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES *Crave Original Series* Season 1 Episode 7 (Nov. 15)

THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 16 (Nov. 15)

THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 17 (Nov. 16)

STAR TREK: PRODIGY Season 1B Episode 4 (Nov. 17)

CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET)

THE POPE’S APOLOGY: REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK BY CREESON AGECOUTAY AND JILL MACYSHON (Nov. 18)

VEGHEADZ: HOLIDAY, *Canadian Special* (Nov.18)

W5, Season 57, Episode 6 (Nov. 18)

THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 18 (Nov. 22)

THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 19 (Nov. 23)

STAR TREK: PRODIGY Season 1B, Episode 5 (Nov. 24)

CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, Season 1, Episode 2 (Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET),

W5, Season 57, Episode 7 (Nov. 25)

THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 20 (Nov. 29)

THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 21 (Nov. 30)

TEEN MOM UK, Season 8 (Nov. 25)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK Season 4 Episde 7 (Nov. 3)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK Season 4 Episode 8 (Nov. 10)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK Season 4 Episode 9 (Nov. 17)

TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES *Crave Original Series* Season 1 Episode 8 (Nov. 22)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK Season 4 Episode 10 (Nov. 24)

44 CATS, Season 2, Episodes 27-52 (Nov. 25)

MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM (Nov. 29)

PANHANDLE, Season 1 (Nov. 25)

TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES *Crave Original Series* Season 1 Episode 9 (Nov. 29)

SHOWTIME Programming

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN Season 1, Episode 5 (Nov. 4)

SPECTOR Episodes 1-4 (Nov. 4)

THE CIRCUS Season 7B Episode 15 (Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET)

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN Season 1 Episode 6 (Nov. 11)

THE CIRCUS Season 7B Episode 16 (Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET)

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN Season 1 Episode 7 (Nov. 18)

ZIWE Season 2B Episode 7 (Nov. 18)

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Season 3 Episode 1 (Nov. 18)

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN Season 1 Episode 8 (Nov. 25)

ZIWE Season 2B Episode 8 (Nov. 25)

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Season 3 Episode 2 (Nov. 25)

STARZ Programming

FIREBIRD (Nov. 4)

WOLF HOUND (Nov. 11)

HOT SEAT (Nov. 18)

DRAGON (Nov. 25)

FLIPPER (Nov. 4)

JASON BOURNE (Nov. 4)

BEAN (Nov. 11)

MR. BEAN’S HOLIDAY (Nov. 11)

BRIDGET JONES’S BABY (Nov. 11)

HOME (Nov. 18)

JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS (Nov. 18)

HARRY AND THE HENDERSONS (Nov. 18)

TURBO (Nov. 18)

THE FLINTSTONES (Nov. 25)

THE 40 YEAR-OLD VIRGIN (Nov. 25)

THE FAMILY MAN (Nov. 25)

NEIGHBORS (Nov. 25)

AFTER THE BALL *Canadian Film* (Nov. 11)

LEAP 4 YOUR LIFE *Canadian Film* (Nov. 11)

GIRL (2020) *Canadian Film* (Nov. 18)

THREE NIGHT STAND *Canadian Film* (Nov. 25)

BMF – BLOWING MONEY FAST Season 1 Episode 3 (Nov. 6)

DANGEROUS LIAISONS Season 1 Episode 1 (Nov. 6)

STEP UP Season 3 Episode 4 (Nov. 6)

BMF – BLOWING MONEY FAST Season 1 Episode 4 (Nov 13.)

DANGEROUS LIAISONS Season 1 Episode 2 (Nov 13.)

STEP UP Season 3 Episode 5 (Nov 13.)

BMF – BLOWING MONEY FAST Season 1 Episode 5 (Nov. 20)

DANGEROUS LIAISONS Season 1 Episode 3 (Nov. 20)

STEP UP Season 3 Episode 6 (Nov. 20)

BMF – BLOWING MONEY FAST Season 1 Episode 6 (Nov. 27)

DANGEROUS LIAISONS Season 1 Episode 4 (Nov. 27)

STEP UP Season 3 Episode 7 (Nov. 27)

ROBIN HOOD: PRINCE OF THIEVES (Nov. 4)

SCOOBY-DOO! STAGE FRIGHT (Nov. 4)

TOM AND JERRY’S GIANT ADVENTURE (Nov. 4)

TO THE ARCTIC (Nov. 18)

LOONEY TUNES: RABBITS RUN (Nov. 25)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING