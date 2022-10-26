Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Oct. 26

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell , from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Feds, Ontario to Spend $56 Million for Bell and Cogeco to Expand Rural Internet Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the province of Ontario announced on Wednesday it plans to invest over $56 million to expand high-speed internet in rural parts of the province. Bell and Cogeco are the recipients of three projects to expand high-speed internet to over 16,000 homes across rural eastern Ontario ($3,500 per home), […]

Rogers CEO ‘Confident’ Shaw Deal Will Close, Mediation Talks Begin Next Week Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri recently sat down for an hour-long interview with The Globe and Mail where he talked about his leadership style, July's nationwide Rogers network outage, and the company's embattled $26 billion acquisition of Shaw Communications. Staffieri said he is "confident the deal will close" despite the Competition Bureau's petition to block it....