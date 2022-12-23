Public Mobile Boxing Day 2022 Deals: $50/50GB Plan and More, Depending on Province

Telus-owned Public Mobile has offered up a Boxing Week deal right now for Quebec-only, in the form of a $50 plan with 50GB of data per month.

Public Mobile says, “Use promo code 42GBUNLIMITED to get 42GB of FREE bonus data per month on a $50/8GB plan.”

The fine print says this offer is available as of today, December 22, 2022. It’s available for new activations online, and only for Quebec customers.

“Activate on any in market $50 plan using the promo code and get a 42GB monthly data bonus. 42GB data bonus expires at the end of each 30 day period,” says Public Mobile.

The company says the bonus data will expire if the account becomes inactive or the rate plan is changed.

As for other Boxing Week deals from Public Mobile available outside of Quebec, the company says you can get 12GB of bonus data for 12 months on 4G plans, giving the following examples:

$35/15GB (3GB + 12 GB bonus data for 12 months)

$40/17GB (5GB + 12GB bonus data for 12 months)

To get the 12GB bonus data above, you’ll need to use code 12MONTHS12GB.

Also available without a promo code is a $45/20GB 4G speed plan, available for all new customers.

Really though, it sure would be nice to get the $50/50GB plan across Canada and not just in Quebec.