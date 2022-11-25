Fido Offers Black Friday $45/50GB Plan, Matching Koodo

After Koodo launched a $45/50GB promo plan for Black Friday today, Rogers-owned Fido has now matched this offer.

That’s according to reliable mobile insider ‘Thatdealguy’ on RFD, who noted the matching offer from Fido also is eligible for additional gift cards and rewards points bonuses at retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, The Mobile Shop and Costco for example.

You’ll need to visit any Fido store or dealer to get this $45/50GB plan.

As of writing, Fido’s website has yet to be updated with this $45/50GB promo plan, but we expect that to happen shortly.

Koodo is offering up this $45/50GB promo plan that can also include a free iPhone 11 on a two-year Tab.

Now that Koodo and Fido are both offering a $45/50GB plan for Black Friday, expect Bell-owned Virgin Plus to similarly jump on board shortly.