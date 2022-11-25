Fido Offers Black Friday $45/50GB Plan, Matching Koodo

Fido
After Koodo launched a $45/50GB promo plan for Black Friday today, Rogers-owned Fido has now matched this offer.
That’s according to reliable mobile insider ‘Thatdealguy’ on RFD, who noted the matching offer from Fido also is eligible for additional gift cards and rewards points bonuses at retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, The Mobile Shop and Costco for example.
You’ll need to visit any Fido store or dealer to get this $45/50GB plan.
As of writing, Fido’s website has yet to be updated with this $45/50GB promo plan, but we expect that to happen shortly.
Koodo is offering up this $45/50GB promo plan that can also include a free iPhone 11 on a two-year Tab.
Now that Koodo and Fido are both offering a $45/50GB plan for Black Friday, expect Bell-owned Virgin Plus to similarly jump on board shortly.
Other articles in the category: Carriers
Rogers, Telus, Bell Offer Black Friday Plans from $75/100GB
Rogers, Telus and Bell have launched new Black Friday plans today for bring your own device (BYOD) customers. The Rogers Infinite Essential plan offers 100GB of data for $75 per month (normally $85) with access to the 5G/5G+ network and speeds up to 250 Mbps. Telus is offering an $85 plan with 100GB data at […]
Rogers Exec Admits He’ll Get Paid $2 Million Bonus if Shaw Deal Completes
Rogers's President of Integration, Dean Prevost, accidentally revealed during a Competition Tribunal hearing against Canada's Competition Bureau on Thursday that he is set to receive a $2 million bonus if the company's proposed $26 billion acquisition of Shaw Communications goes through — reports the Hanna Herald. This figure had previously been confidential but slipped out...
Shaw Sale to Rogers ‘Extremely Difficult’ for Family, Says Shaw CEO
Shaw Communications CEO Bradley Shaw told the Competition Tribunal on Wednesday that it was "extremely difficult" for the Shaw family to give up the business and agree to Rogers's proposed $26 billion takeover of the company (via Financial Post). Canada's fourth-largest telecom operator has been a family affair since its inception. Bradley Shaw took over as...