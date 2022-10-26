Rogers Adds ‘5G+’ Branding to Infinite Plans, Debuts Speed Caps

Canada’s ‘Big 3’ wireless carriers have been busy rolling out 3500 MHz 5G spectrum this year that offers wider coverage and faster download speeds. Rogers started its rollout in June, while Telus and Bell also started in the summer as well.

Telus and Bell have marketed 3500 MHz spectrum plans as “5G+” and now Rogers has done the same, in a recent update on its website.

Rogers has also introduced speed caps on their Infinite plans, which offer 5G and 5G+ network access. Check them out below:

$55 – 15GB at speeds up to 250 Mbps (Bell is at 150 Mbps)

$85 – 25GB at speeds up to 250 Mbps (same as Telus/Bell)

$95- 40GB at speeds up to 1 Gbps

$105 – 60GB at speeds up to 1 Gbps

$125 – 100GB at speeds up to 1 Gbps

Essentially, only the most expensive plans will give you the fastest 5G+ download speeds, up to 1 Gbps. The same goes for Telus and Bell.

Once you’ve reached your allotted data amount on Infinite plans, speeds are throttled to 512 kbps for both upload and download until the end of your current billing cycle.

Tracking these unlimited 5G plans from Rogers, Telus and Bell continues to be a complex task for the average person (likely by design?!). Check out our ghetto spreadsheet below:

Telus doesn’t offer a 15GB plan yet and only Rogers has a $95/40GB plan. Telus and Bell instead have $95/50GB plans (it’s $105 with Canada/US calling). Only Rogers offers $105/60GB and $125/100GB plans.

Since the summer, Rogers has dropped the price of the 100GB plan from $175 to $125 per month, while also shifting to 60GB for $105. Telus now only has 25GB and 50GB 5G/5G+ plans, whereas back in March it offered 40GB for $85.

Thanks Rahul