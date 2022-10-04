Rogers Connections Mastercard Launches with Roam Like Home Freebies

Rogers Bank, the subsidiary of Rogers, has launched a new Connections Mastercard, offering another cash back rewards credit card, with this one targeting travellers.

The Connections Mastercard offers 2% unlimited cash back on eligible U.S. dollar purchases and 1% unlimited cash back on other purchases. Rogers says a welcome bonus will offer 10% cash back on all purchases for the first three months, up to $100 in value. Customers can get 30% extra value when they redeem their rewards for Rogers phone upgrades, accessories or bill payments.

“At Rogers, we are wholeheartedly dedicated to delivering innovative products and services that enhance our customers’ experiences,” said Lisa Durocher, CEO, Rogers Bank and EVP, Financial and Emerging Services at Rogers Communications, in a statement. “Our new Rogers Connections Mastercard is designed to unlock even more value for Rogers customers, rewarding cardholders with benefits that no other card can provide.”

Also included with the Connections Mastercard is 5 free Roam Like Home days when travelling every year, which Rogers says is worth $75 every year for postpaid customers.

The Rogers Connections Mastercard has an annual fee of $29, but it is waived for the first year. Rogers says there is an ongoing annual fee rebate if customers pay at least 10 monthly Rogers bills online with this new Connections Mastercard.

This Rogers Connections Mastercard joins the existing Rogers World Elite Mastercard, Rogers Platinum Mastercard and Fido Mastercard offerings. These cards all support Apple Pay (it just took a pandemic), Google Pay and Samsung Pay mobile wallets.