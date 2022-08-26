Rogers is ‘Committed to Canadians’, Reiterates Network Reliability Plans [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

rogers network reliability

Rogers shared a new video on Friday detailing how it is “committed to Canadians,” specifically in its next steps to ensure network reliability.

The video comes after Rogers internet and wireless went down nationwide in July, taking 13 million consumer and business customers offline, while also taking down the entire Interac network.

Rogers reiterates it will be investing $20 billion over the next five years for network reliability, while also creating an always-on 911 network with partner carriers.

The company repeats it will separate its wireless and internet networks, so when an outage occurs, both won’t go down for the count. Recent information provided to the CRTC by Rogers says it will spend $261 million to split its networks. However, more information related to the outage remains redacted from public view.

“We believe in the strength of communities. From coast to coast, we’re committed to supporting them – by bridging the digital divide, making key investments, volunteering, fostering meaningful partnerships, and donating media to give small businesses the exposure they need to thrive,” says Rogers on its website.

The video concludes by saying it is “committed to Canadians”, signed off by Tony Staffieri, President and CEO; Ron McKenzie, new CTO, plus a fibre construction technician Mike J.; GTA network operations manager Michelle S.; and director of their network operations centre, Ali. S.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Rogers Launches Apple TV+ on Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming

Rogers announced on Friday it now supports Apple TV+ on Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming, available as of today. This means Rogers customers will be able to stream Apple TV+ shows and originals right from their existing Ignite TV services. For new and existing customers, they can get a free 3-month Apple TV+ trial when...
Gary Ng
4 hours ago

Fido Offering $45/35GB Promo Plan for Select Customers–Check Your Account

Image via RFD user 'joychung' Rogers-owned Fido is offering up a promo $45/35GB plan for select customers, including those in Quebec and Ontario. According to existing Fido customer ‘joychung’ on RFD, they noted the special plan was mentioned in their online account in Quebec, but only viewable when you go to Change Plan > Data...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Rogers Answers More Outage Questions to CRTC, But Hides Info from Public

Rogers has answered another round of questions from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) over last month's nationwide Rogers network outage that left much of Canada without phone and internet service — reports The Globe and Mail. The telecom giant previously explained that the large-scale disruption was caused by a coding error during an...
Nehal Malik
1 day ago