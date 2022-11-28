Rogers, Telus, Bell Cyber Monday Deals for 2022: iPhone, Samsung and More

Rogers, Telus and Bell have announced their Cyber Monday deals for 2022, and if Black Friday didn’t do it for you, maybe today’s final sale may make you open your wallet. Check out the roundup of Cyber Monday offers from Rogers, Telus and Bell, below. Most of the deals will require a two-year contract for max savings.
Rogers
- iPhone 14 128GB for $0/month for 24 months (after bill credit, taxes) on select financing plans and Upfront Edge, and when you trade in your old iPhone 11 Pro or with $360 down
- iPhone 13 and AirPods Pro for $8.75/month for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge.
- iPhone 13 128GB for $0/month for 24 months on financing and Upfront Edge with Rogers Infinite plan
- $60/15GB plan with up to 150 Mbps speeds
- Save $10/month on Rogers Infinite Essential plan or higher for 24 months; $50 service setup fee waived
- Rogers Infinite Premium Plus plan: get free tablet and tablet fee for 24 months
- Students: $55/20GB for 24 months
- 200GB to share for $65/month per line, up to 250 Mbps speeds
- $75/100GB Infinite Essential Plan
- $50/5GB plans plus Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $0/month with financing or Upfront Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S22 + Buds2 for $7.17/month for 24 months with financing or Upfront Edge
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for $0/month for 24 months on financing or Upfront Edge, plus with $360 trade-in with a Rogers Infinite plan.
- Google Pixel 7 for $0/month for 24 months on financing or Upfront Edge
- Up to $1,000 credit on trade-in
Telus
- Free iPad Air: when you sign up for Optik TV and PureFibre Internet. Get $100 bill credit with coupon code CYBERMONDAY
- Free AirPods Pro (1st gen) with iPhone 13 or iPhone 14
- Get iPhone 13 on us for 24 months with Bring-It-Back
- Save up to $583 on your iPhone 12 with Bring-It-Back
- Save up to $1,027 on iPhone 13 family with Bring-It-Back
- Shop iPhone 14 family and save up to $590 with Bring-It-Back
- Apple Watch Series 8 for $28.75 per month when you shop for iPhone 14 family
- $75/100GB plan with $10 bill credit for 2 years
- $85/100GB 5G Plan
- Save $340 when you shop phones online or bring your own device with an Unlimited 5G plan
- Samsung Galaxy S22 for only $5 per month with Bring-It-Back
- Save up to $1,490 on the Galaxy Z Flip4 with Bring-It-Back
- Internet 300 for $75/month. Get $100 bill credit with coupon code CYBERMONDAY
- Optik TV and Gigabit Internet for 2 years: get free Xbox Series S
- PureFibre Internet 300 & Optik TV from only $133/month. Get $100 bill credit with coupon code CYBERMONDAY
- Get Galaxy S22 for as low as $5 per month with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In
- Get an Outdoor Camera for $0 with Control + Video plan
Bell
- Essential or Ultimate plans and save $10/month for 24 months when you bring your own phone or buy a new one with Bell SmartPay. Save an extra $100 with your online purchase
- iPhone 12 from $12.09/month with Device Return Option
- iPhone 13 for $1/month with Device Return Option
- iPhone 14 get free AirPods 2 with Bell Smart Pay
- iPhone 14 from $15/month with Device Return Option
- Google Pixel 7 from $1/month with Device Return Option
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from $1/month with Device Return Option
- Samsung Galaxy S22 from $5.46/month with Device Return Option
- Google Pixel 7 for $1/month with Device Return Option
- Save $70 off Google Pixel Watch with Bell Smart Pay
- $60/15GB Promo 15 Plan
- $85/100GB Essential plan
- Prepaid: get 3rd month free with new activations; up to 500MB data bonus on select plans
