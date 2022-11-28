Rogers, Telus, Bell Cyber Monday Deals for 2022: iPhone, Samsung and More

Rogers, Telus and Bell have announced their Cyber Monday deals for 2022, and if Black Friday didn’t do it for you, maybe today’s final sale may make you open your wallet. Check out the roundup of Cyber Monday offers from Rogers, Telus and Bell, below. Most of the deals will require a two-year contract for max savings.

