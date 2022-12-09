Koodo Offering $1/5GB, $2/10GB, $3/25 Monthly Data Add-Ons for Select Customers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

koodo website Dec 2022

Telus-owned Koodo is offering up some promotional deals on monthly data add-ons for select customers. These deals are being sent to customers via text message, offering up extra data per month that’s substantially discounted compared to regular data overage rates.

Various customers on RFD have confirmed a text message from Koodo (5154) is offering up the following:

  • $1/month for 5GB of extra data by replying ADDFIVE
  • $3/month for 10GB of extra data by replying ADDTEN
  • $5/month for 25GB of extra data by replying ADD25

You can check out a screenshot of the data offer below (via @ObLaDi). It says, “since you love data and we love having you at Koodo, we want to give you an offer so good, that we can barely believe it. For the next week, you can add EXTREMELY affordable data bonus to your account.”

Koodo data offer

Koodo is giving customers one week to reply if they want these data add-on deals, which remain as long as there are no changes made to your account.

Normal data overages are priced at $130 for 1GB from Koodo, so these prices are far cheaper.

The company periodically sends out these special data deals. Earlier this year, Koodo offered a special of $1 for 1GB of data.

These data offers are one way for Koodo to increase customer monthly bills, increasing monthly average revenue per user metrics, seen as valuable to investors.

Other articles in the category: Telus

CRTC Blocks Telus 1.5% Credit Card Processing Fee

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) today announced it has rejected Telus's request to charge customers a 1.5% processing fee on payments made by credit card. "We heard Canadians loud and clear: close to 4,000 of you told us that you should not be subjected to an additional fee based on the method you...
Nehal Malik
1 day ago

B.C. Medical Services Accuses Telus Health of Extra Billing, Files Court Injunction

[caption id="attachment_374739" align="aligncenter" width="512"] Image: Telus; Reception at the TELUS Health Care Centre located on Nelson Street in Vancouver, B.C.[/caption] British Columbia's Medical Services Commission on Thursday filed for a court injunction against Telus Health's LifePlus program, accusing it of charging customers for services covered under the province's Medical Services Plan — reports The Canadian...
Nehal Malik
6 days ago

Public Mobile Holiday Freebies are Back, Offering Free Data and More

Telus prepaid brand Public Mobile has announced its holiday freebies are back for 2022, offering free data, long distance and more. “During this season of giving, we’re bringing back our Holiday Rewards and we’ve got some amazing things to give!”, said Public Mobile on Thursday. Public Mobile is offering up the following freebies for 2022 […]
Gary Ng
1 week ago