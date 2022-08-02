Koodo ‘Data Days’ Promo: $1 for 1GB Add-Ons for Select Customers, Check Your Texts

Image via RFD user ‘jshmeek’

Telus-owned Koodo has brought back its ‘Data Days’ promotion for select customers, offering them the opportunity to purchase data add-ons at the price of $1 per 1GB, for up to 10GB per month.

Previous ‘Data Days’ promotions for customers offered limited data amounts such as 1GB, 2GB or 10GB, but this time around you can add anywhere from 1GB to 10GB per month, notes RFD users.

The text message received today by many Koodo customers explains, “Data Days are back!”, noting the limited time offer expires on Wednesday, August 3 at 11:59pm PDT.

“To add an extra 1GB of data for $1 per month, reply FLASH1. For an extra 2GB for $2, reply FLASH 2 and so on up to 10GB for $10,” explains Koodo, emphasizing the promo ends tomorrow.

Normally, Koodo charges an astonishing $130 for 1GB of extra data. So $1 for 1GB extra seems like a very good deal.

Some customers in Montreal, Quebec, received the deal but the pricing was double at $2 for 1GB of data.

Koodo customers on $40/8GB plans mentioned they received the text, for example.

By having customers increase their bills, parent company Telus can aim for higher average revenue per user (ARPU) metrics, seen as a valuable indicator for investors.

Right now, Koodo has a promo in Quebec for back to school, offering a $45/15GB plan, that was matched by Fido and Virgin Plus today.