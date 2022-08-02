Koodo ‘Data Days’ Promo: $1 for 1GB Add-Ons for Select Customers, Check Your Texts

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Koodo data days 2022

Image via RFD user ‘jshmeek’

Telus-owned Koodo has brought back its ‘Data Days’ promotion for select customers, offering them the opportunity to purchase data add-ons at the price of $1 per 1GB, for up to 10GB per month.

Previous ‘Data Days’ promotions for customers offered limited data amounts such as 1GB, 2GB or 10GB, but this time around you can add anywhere from 1GB to 10GB per month, notes RFD users.

The text message received today by many Koodo customers explains, “Data Days are back!”, noting the limited time offer expires on Wednesday, August 3 at 11:59pm PDT.

“To add an extra 1GB of data for $1 per month, reply FLASH1. For an extra 2GB for $2, reply FLASH 2 and so on up to 10GB for $10,” explains Koodo, emphasizing the promo ends tomorrow.

Normally, Koodo charges an astonishing $130 for 1GB of extra data. So $1 for 1GB extra seems like a very good deal.

Some customers in Montreal, Quebec, received the deal but the pricing was double at $2 for 1GB of data.

Koodo customers on $40/8GB plans mentioned they received the text, for example.

By having customers increase their bills, parent company Telus can aim for higher average revenue per user (ARPU) metrics, seen as a valuable indicator for investors.

Right now, Koodo has a promo in Quebec for back to school, offering a $45/15GB plan, that was matched by Fido and Virgin Plus today.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Koodo Back to School 2022 Promo: $45/15GB Plan in Quebec

The latest back-to-school 2022 offer from Telus-owned Koodo for customers in Quebec is in the form of a $45/15GB plan for bring your own phone. This $45/15GB plan offers 4G speed data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and international messaging, Call Display, Voicemail, Call Waiting and Conference Calling, and extra data at $13/100MB ($130/1GB). Normally, this plan...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Fido, Koodo, Virgin Back to School 2022 Plan: $45/20GB

Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus back-to-school 2022 promo plans have been revealed, targeting new customers and activations in the form of a discounted $45 plan with 20GB data. According to RFD, these plans are available from Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus corporate and dealer stores. They won’t be available at Best Buy, The Mobile Shop,...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Telus to Invest $10 Million Across the City of Leduc in 2022

Telus has today announced a $10 million investment across the City of Leduc in 2022 as part of its $17 billion investment in operations and network infrastructure across Alberta through 2026. The carrier has promised to create 8,500 new jobs for Albertans and to connect more families and businesses to its world-leading 5G and PureFibre networks....
Usman Qureshi
5 days ago