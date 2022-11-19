Public Mobile Black Friday Plan: $45/25GB for Existing Customers

Telus-owned prepaid brand Public Mobile has launched a new promotional plan for Black Friday it seems, available to existing customers.
After debuting a popular $40/15GB 4G speed plan, that remains available still, the company has also added a slightly more expensive $45 plan with 25GB of 4G speed data for existing customers.
Those signing into their Public Mobile accounts online should be able to see the $45 plan with 20GB of data as a plan you can switch to immediately, or at your renewal date. If you believe you’ll be consuming more than 15GB of data in the $40 plan, paying $5 for an extra 5GB of data might be worth it.
This 30-day plan includes the standard unlimited nationwide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS, to go with voicemail and call display.
Public Mobile also has a Black Friday promo right now that is offering a $30 bill credit when buying a pre-owned smartphone, while SIM cards are also available at 2 for 1 right now.
Other articles in the category: Deals
