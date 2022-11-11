Public Mobile Promo: $40/15GB Plan for Today Only

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, is once again offering up a special $40 plan with 15GB of 4G speed data for one day only, and is exclusive to new customers who activate online.

A couple of weeks back, this $40 monthly plan with 15GB 4G speed data was offered to all existing and new customers.

Existing Public Mobile customers were able to see the plan when they logged in to switch to it, whereas new customers could only find it as an option when activating a new SIM card.

But for Singles’ Day, this promotion has been made available only to new customers who activate online. Today is first and foremost Remembrance Day in Canada to salute our past and present veterans.

To get this offer, here’s what you need to do:

Submit your email address here. Receive the Singles’ Day offer via email. Activate a SIM card between November 11 to November 27, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET.

If you need to purchase a SIM card, click here to order a SIM card online through Public Mobile. Your SIM card will be shipped within 3 to 7 business days.

Below are the complete details of the Public Mobile Singles’ Day promotion: