Public Mobile Black Friday 2022 Deals

Telus-owned Public Mobile has announced a Black Friday deal for 2022 for customers looking to upgrade to a new smartphone.

According to Public Mobile, the company said on Thursday any purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned Phone will include $30 in bill credits on your bill.

“Starting today, until December 6, you can save $30 on your phone bill when you purchase any Certified Pre-Owned Phone. Visit our Certified Pre Owned Phone Catalogue and get yours for Black Friday, while quantities last,” said Public Mobile.

The fine print explains, “offer available to existing Public Mobile customers who purchase a Certified Pre-Owned phone with the same email address the existing customer received this offer from.”

There is also a limit of one bill credit per Public Mobile account. The credit will be applied automatically starting in January 2023, given in $5 increments for 6 months.

Also, right now Public Mobile is offering a 2-for-1 deal on SIM cards. If you add two SIM cards to your cart, it’ll only cost $10 for two.

Other Black Friday offers from Public Mobile include an extra 12GB of data per month for 12 months, on plans $40 or higher.

The offer dates are from November 15th, 2022 to December 6th, 2022 at 11:59PM ET.