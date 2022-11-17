Public Mobile Black Friday 2022 Deals

IIC Deals
31 mins ago

public mobile black friday 2022

Telus-owned Public Mobile has announced a Black Friday deal for 2022 for customers looking to upgrade to a new smartphone.

According to Public Mobile, the company said on Thursday any purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned Phone will include $30 in bill credits on your bill.

“Starting today, until December 6, you can save $30 on your phone bill when you purchase any Certified Pre-Owned Phone. Visit our Certified Pre Owned Phone Catalogue and get yours for Black Friday, while quantities last,” said Public Mobile.

The fine print explains, “offer available to existing Public Mobile customers who purchase a Certified Pre-Owned phone with the same email address the existing customer received this offer from.”

There is also a limit of one bill credit per Public Mobile account. The credit will be applied automatically starting in January 2023, given in $5 increments for 6 months.

Also, right now Public Mobile is offering a 2-for-1 deal on SIM cards. If you add two SIM cards to your cart, it’ll only cost $10 for two.

Other Black Friday offers from Public Mobile include an extra 12GB of data per month for 12 months, on plans $40 or higher.

The offer dates are from November 15th, 2022 to December 6th, 2022 at 11:59PM ET.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Air Canada Black Friday 2022 Deals: Aeroplan Points Bonus and More

Air Canada has launched Black Friday offers for 2022, offering deals on flights and a bonus when buying Aeroplan points. For those looking to purchase Aeroplan points, you can get up to a 105% bonus, when you buy 4,000 or more points. Here are the bonus tiers: Buy 4,000 – 29,000 points, receive a 60% […]
IIC Deals
10 mins ago

Staples Black Friday 2022 in Canada: Here are Early Deals

The Staples Black Friday 2022 sale in Canada continues to see early deals, and the newest discounts launched today include sales on Apple’s AirPods, Beats Studio3 wireless headphones, gaming laptops and more. Check out the latest Black Friday deals from Staples below: Save $30 on the Apple AirPods (Was $179.99 Now $149.99) Save $250 on […]
IIC Deals
45 mins ago