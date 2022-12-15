Public Mobile Boxing Day 2022 Deal: $45/20GB Plan

Telus-owned Public Mobile says “Boxing Week sale starts now!” and is offering a $45 plan with 20GB of 4G speed data.

The limited-time offer is normally priced at $55/month and includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and international SMS/MMS. There are 3x points-back available for the plan, which the company says is equivalent to $6.75/month in value.

It’s worth noting this is the same plan Public Mobile offered during Black Friday for existing customers that eventually was made available to all. The company also offered an extra 12GB of data for 12 months for plans priced at $40/month or higher.

All Public Mobile plans include call display, voicemail and conference calling. The service is 100% digital so you’ll need to manage everything yourself online, which the company says allows them to “pass our savings onto you.”