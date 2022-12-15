Public Mobile Boxing Day 2022 Deal: $45/20GB Plan

Telus-owned Public Mobile says “Boxing Week sale starts now!” and is offering a $45 plan with 20GB of 4G speed data.
The limited-time offer is normally priced at $55/month and includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and international SMS/MMS. There are 3x points-back available for the plan, which the company says is equivalent to $6.75/month in value.
It’s worth noting this is the same plan Public Mobile offered during Black Friday for existing customers that eventually was made available to all. The company also offered an extra 12GB of data for 12 months for plans priced at $40/month or higher.
All Public Mobile plans include call display, voicemail and conference calling. The service is 100% digital so you’ll need to manage everything yourself online, which the company says allows them to “pass our savings onto you.”
Other articles in the category: Telus
Koodo Offering $50/40GB Promo Plan Again; $55/50GB for Existing Customers
Telus-owned Koodo is once again offering up a $50/40GB promotional deal ahead of Boxing Day, although bill credits are only $15 per month for 15 months. The carrier offered a similar $45/50GB plan during Black Friday as well. For select existing customers a $55/50GB plan is being offered instead. The deal is being sent to customers via text message....
Koodo Offering $1/5GB, $2/10GB, $3/25 Monthly Data Add-Ons for Select Customers
Telus-owned Koodo is offering up some promotional deals on monthly data add-ons for select customers. These deals are being sent to customers via text message, offering up extra data per month that’s substantially discounted compared to regular data overage rates. Various customers on RFD have confirmed a text message from Koodo (5154) is offering up […]
CRTC Blocks Telus 1.5% Credit Card Processing Fee
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) today announced it has rejected Telus's request to charge customers a 1.5% processing fee on payments made by credit card. "We heard Canadians loud and clear: close to 4,000 of you told us that you should not be subjected to an additional fee based on the method you...