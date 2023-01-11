Public Mobile Lunar New Year 2023 Deal: 40GB of Total Bonus Data for New Activations

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, has launched a promo for the Lunar New Year, offering new activations a 5GB data bonus.

“Happy Lunar New Year! To celebrate, starting Wednesday, January 11, until February 5th, 2023, new customers can get an extra 5GB of bonus data for 8 months,” said Public Mobile on Wednesday.

The requirement is a minimum $40/month plan and promo code BONUS5FOR8 must be used to activate online, by February 5, 2023.

Public Mobile says this offer is only available for new customers that activate online. If a customer changes their rate plan, the data bonus will expire.

Last year, Public Mobile’s Lunar New Year deal consisted of an 8GB data bonus stretched out at 1GB per month for 8 months, plus 500 long distance minutes to China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, on plans $25/month or higher for new activations. This year offers 40GB of total bonus data, but no long distance minutes are included.