Public Mobile Promo: $40 Plan with 15GB of 4G Speed Data for Select Customers

Gary Ng
30 mins ago

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, is offering up a special $40 plan with 15GB of 4G speed data to select customers.

This promotion is available when Public Mobile customers log into their accounts online. Eligible customers will see a promo offer of $40/15GB, with unlimited Canada-wide talk and international SMS/MMS, to go with voicemail and call display, plus 3x points back as part of the 30-day plan.

public mobile $40/15GB

Normally, this plan is priced at $60 per month on the Public Mobile website.

You can find this plan by going to your account and clicking ‘Plans & Add-Ons’, then ‘Change My Plan’. Then click on ‘4G Speed’ and scroll down and you’ll see the $40/15GB plan option. You have the option to change to the plan now (but you won’t get a pro-rated refund) or at your next renewal date.

For those that signed up under the previous Public Mobile promo of $120 for 12GB of data, a 90-day plan from 2017, this plan offers 11GB more data and might be worth considering.

Are you seeing this promo $40/15GB 4G speed plan in your Public Mobile account?

