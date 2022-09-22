Xplore Doubles Internet Speeds in New Brunswick to 100 Mbps

Xplore, formerly known as Xplornet, announced on Thursday it has doubled internet speeds in New Brunswick.

Previously, internet download speeds were at 50 Mbps, but they are now at up to 100 Mbps for over 21,000 homes and businesses in the province.

“As our home province, New Brunswick has been our launching ground for next-gen network technologies as part of our relentless pursuit to enable the best broadband experiences for rural Canadians,” said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplore Inc., in an issued statement. “Access to 100/10 Mbps speeds will ensure that those who live and work in these New Brunswick communities can now connect without compromise.”

Xplore’s rural broadband offering is powered by a standalone 5G network using Ericsson hardware. According to Xplore, it is investing $500 million by 2025 to deploy its fibre internet and fibre-powered 5G wireless technology. Xplore has fibre projects underway in New Brunswick as well as Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.