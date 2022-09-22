Xplore Doubles Internet Speeds in New Brunswick to 100 Mbps

Xplore, formerly known as Xplornet, announced on Thursday it has doubled internet speeds in New Brunswick.
Previously, internet download speeds were at 50 Mbps, but they are now at up to 100 Mbps for over 21,000 homes and businesses in the province.
“As our home province, New Brunswick has been our launching ground for next-gen network technologies as part of our relentless pursuit to enable the best broadband experiences for rural Canadians,” said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplore Inc., in an issued statement. “Access to 100/10 Mbps speeds will ensure that those who live and work in these New Brunswick communities can now connect without compromise.”
Xplore’s rural broadband offering is powered by a standalone 5G network using Ericsson hardware. According to Xplore, it is investing $500 million by 2025 to deploy its fibre internet and fibre-powered 5G wireless technology. Xplore has fibre projects underway in New Brunswick as well as Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
Other articles in the category: Carriers
Bell CEO ‘Won’t Comment’ on Lisa LaFlamme Ousting, Talks Starlink and More [Interview]
Bell CEO Mirko Bibic recently sat down for an interview with The Globe and Mail where he was pressed on Bell Media's firing of veteran CTV News anchor Lisa LaFlamme last month. Bibic repeatedly refused to comment, instead redirecting to the company's "independent review" of the incident. "We have an independent review afoot, and that,...
Bell Launches Fastest Internet in North America With 8 Gbps Download and Upload Speeds
Bell on Tuesday announced the launch of its Fibe Gigabit 8.0 service in Toronto, offering 8 Gbps pure fibre internet connections to customers. The company said in a media release that pure fibre internet connections with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 8Gbps are now available in select areas of Ontario's capital city. Bell claimed...
How Pelmorex Corporation Collects and Uses Canadian Cellphone Data
[caption id="attachment_381675" align="aligncenter" width="940"] Image: OpenMedia[/caption] Bryan Short from consumer advocacy group OpenMedia recently published a report on how the Pelmorex Corporation, the company that owns the Weather Network and other weather-related apps, is collecting and using Canadians' data. According to the report, weather apps that come preinstalled on both Apple's iOS devices and Android...