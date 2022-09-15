Amazon Prime Student Deal: Save 30% Off Kindle Devices

Amazon has a deal right now for Prime Student members, offering 30% off Kindle e-readers. That’s right, you can procrastinate or study this school season with a Kindle device for 30% off.

How to save 30% off Kindle devices? Just use the promo code 30KINDLE at checkout.

Kindles are starting from $62.99 after the discount and recently Amazon launched pre-orders for an all-new Kindle with higher-resolution display and double the storage.

Prime Student is available for a free 6-month trial right now, and after that, you get Prime at half the price at $7.49 CAD/month, which includes fast, free delivery on eligible orders and 2-hour grocery delivery where available.

Click here to shop for an Amazon Kindle and don’t forget to use 30KINDLE at checkout to save 30% off. You must be a Prime Student member to get the deal.