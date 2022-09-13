Amazon Launches New Kindle with Higher-Resolution Display, 2x Storage

Amazon has unveiled an all-new Kindle today, its smallest and lightest Kindle yet.

The all-new Kindle now has a 300 ppi high-resolution 6-inch glare-free display, USB-C, plus longer battery life at up to six weeks and also double the storage to 16GB. The previous Kindle had a 167 ppi display, so it’s an 80% increase in ppi. There’s still a built-in adjustable front light.

The increase to a 300 ppi display matches that of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite, which we’ve been testing for the past little while. The Paperwhite has more front LEDs versus the regular Kindle, plus is also waterproof and the front light supports warm tones, to go with wireless charging on the Signature Edition.

Amazon says the new Kindle was also sustainably-designed, made with 90% recycled magnesium, while Kindle accessory covers were created with 99% wood-fibre based materials.

There’s also a new colour option of Denim, joining Black. Check it out below:

“With a high-resolution display that delivers three-times more pixels than our previous base Kindle, USB-C charging, 16GB of storage, and built-in adjustable front light, the new ultralight Kindle is the latest example of how we continue to bring premium features to our most affordable devices for even more customers to enjoy,” said Kevin Keith, vice president, Amazon Devices and Services, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Kindle in Denim side view:

All-new Kindle in black:

You can pre-order the all-new Kindle today for $129.99 CAD (the previous generation is available for $99.99), with shipping starting on October 12, 2022. New fabric covers for Kindle will be available in Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald.