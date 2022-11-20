Apple Watch Series 7 Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco at $349.97

Costco warehouses have started to clear out Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatches in 45mm size, down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS in 45mm size is available for $349.97, as spotted at the Costco warehouse in Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, notes a RFD user.
Currently, this same Apple Watch Series 7 is selling for $468.97 on Costco.ca, so this store clearance pricing is incredibly cheap, as it’s just $40 more than what an Apple Watch SE is selling for online at $319 and cheaper than some 41mm Series 7 deals in the past.
Apple debuted a newer Apple Watch Series 8 in September, but it arrived with minimal upgrades such as a new temperature sensor focused on providing better women’s health tracking, along with Crash Detection features.
Again, this clearance pricing may be limited to this particular Costco store, but your best bet is to call your local warehouse and ask if item 1607252 is available or not. Happy deal hunting as this price likely beats any Black Friday Apple Watch deal out there.
