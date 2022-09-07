Best iPhone 14 Cases to Buy: Spigen Cases, Screen Protectors Now Available

If you’re ready to place your pre-order for Apple’s new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, you will absolutely need protection before your new phone arrives.

California-based case maker Spigen has released its new product offerings for the iPhone 14 lineup, along with screen protectors, new MagSafe accessories, Apple Watch straps and more.

Here are some of the top picks from Spigen for an iPhone 14 or iPhone Pro case, available on Amazon.ca with Prime shipping speeds…

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

The Ultra Hybrid series case for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is again our top pick, as it is a thin clear case with magnets, allowing your case to be compatible with MagSafe charging accessories and more. The case is crystal clear allowing you to show off your new iPhone colour, while a raised area on the back protects your iPhone when being placed on a table.

Spigen’s Air Cushion technology on the corners provides impact protection to absorb shock from drops. Click here to buy from Amazon.ca.

Spigen Tough Armor Mag for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

For those seeking a classic black look, the Tough Armor series case from Spigen also includes magnets integrated into the case, so it can work with your MagSafe charger and accessories. The Tough Armor case has a built-in kickstand on the back, so you can easily rest your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro while on your lunch break.

The Tough Armor Mag series also includes Spigen’s Air Cushion tech for the corners, while there’s extra padding on the interior for your iPhone.

Click here to buy from Amazon.ca.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Frost Clear and Hybrid Frost Black for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Another case to consider is the Ultra Hybrid in Frost Clear and Frost Black for your iPhone 14 series phone. These cases are slim with a hybrid structure that includes a rigid back. They are very grip-friendly and slim for everyday use, plus include Air Cushion technology in the corners to protect from drops.

If you don’t use MagSafe a lot and want a clear or frost look, this Ultra Hybrid version will do the trick. Click here to buy from Amazon.ca: Frost Clear; Frost Black.



To cap off your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus case from Spigen, check out some of their accessories as well. Check out some of the picks we went hands-on with below…

Spigen Card Holder with MagSafe

We checked out the Smart Fold and Rugged Armor versions. Both had no problems attaching to our iPhone 13 Pro Max Ultra Hybrid Mag case from Spigen. These are accessories for holding credit cards or your driver’s license when you need to go to the gym or grocery store, but don’t need your entire wallet. They are also cheaper than Apple’s MagSafe wallets which cost $79 CAD.

The Smart Fold Card Holder ($49.99 on Amazon.ca) opens up and can hold only two cards, while the cover’s tri-fold design also acts as a stand, so your iPhone can face you instead of face down on a table. The stand itself can also hold your iPhone in landscape mode for watching videos. An access port ensures you can easily access your cards. Nice snug fit.

As for the Rugged Armor Card Holder ($29.99 on Amazon.ca), it can hold only two cards in the storage compartment, and you can easily access your cards from an extra access port on the back as well. The card holder has a good attachment to MagSafe cases and is slim enough to also fit in your pocket.

Spigen OneTap Pro Designed for MagSafe Stand

If you need a MagSafe stand and charger for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, check out the Spigen OneTap Pro. It comes with a strong adjustable angle attachment and built-in USB-C cable to power the stand, so it can juice up your new iPhone wirelessly. Spigen says its ‘NanoTac Technology’ helps the stand stay put on your desk.

Click here to buy the Spigen OneTap Pro Designed for MagSafe Stand for $44.99 on Amazon.

Spigen Mag Fit Designed for MagSafe Charger Pad Cover Case

This Mag Fit stand and cover case leverages your existing MagSafe Charger to make a stand. The entire unit is foldable into a compact size for travel and has a non-stick base lined with ‘Nanotac Technology’ to ensure it stays on your desk.

Click here to buy the Mag Fit Charger Pad Cover Case for $26.99.

Spigen OneTap Ring Adapter for MagSafe and O-Mag Ring Magnetic Phone Holder for MagSafe

Have a favourite iPhone case that doesn’t support MagSafe? You can add MagSafe support with the Spigen OneTap Ring Adapter. It essentially sticks to the outside of your case to support MagSafe. The auto-alignment tool makes for an easy install. Click here to buy for $19.99 on Amazon.

The Spigen O-Mag Ring Magnetic Phone Holder attaches to the back of your iPhone and has a ring so you can easily hold your device. The ring can rotate 360 degrees and also act as a kickstand. This felt sturdier compared to a PopSocket. Click here to buy for $34.99 on Amazon.

Cyrill UltraColor Mag and Cyrill Cecile Mag iPhone 14 Cases

Cyrill is a lifestyle brand created years ago by Spigen. The UltraColor Mag cases are made from flexible TPU and have a soft microfibre lining, plus an accessory hole with included phone strap. The Cecile Mag case has a floral print design and also an accessory hole, plus Air Cushion tech for the corners. Various Cyrill designs are available on Amazon from $27.99.

Spigen Apple Watch Bands – Various Sizes and Designs

If you are looking to try some new Apple Watch bands that won’t break the bank, Spigen has some decent ones available made from a variety of materials. These all fit our Apple Watch Series 7 well and are reasonably priced compared to bands from Apple. Here are some available:

Spigen also has various 12.9-inch iPad Pro cases from $39.99 to $46.99 on Amazon.

Buying links for Spigen iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Cases:

Buying links for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Glass Screen Protectors (2 packs):

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Tempered Glass Screen Protectors (with EZ FIT applicator)

California-based Spigen’s cases have excellent quality and are well made, with over 50 million cases sold in 52 different countries.

Click here to check out Spigen’s Apple iPhone cases and accessories on Amazon.ca.

