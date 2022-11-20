Freedom Mobile Black Friday Plan 2022: $40/30GB Unlimited Data Plan

Freedom Mobile has debuted a new Big Gig Unlimited data plans for Black Friday.
The company’s website states “Black Friday On Now!” and Big Gig Unlimited plans with LTE speeds are showing as the following for bring your own device (BYOD) customers:
- $40/30GB
- $50/35GB
- $60/37GB
Looks like we’re seeing more data available now at lower pricepoints, as $40 can nab you 30GB. Of course this is assuming you are in a city or area with good Freedom Mobile cell coverage.
The prices above reflect the $5/month discount for BYOD and also Digital Discount. These plans include their main data buckets on the Freedom network and 1GB data on Freedom nationwide and unlimited talk and text.
“A one-time connection fee of $45 will apply to each new line or device activation/upgrade,” says Freedom Mobile.
You can click here to see all the Freedom Mobile Black Friday 2022 offers on smartphones such as iPhone 13 and more.
Other articles in the category: Deals
AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday Sale in Canada: Save $30 Off Right Now
Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 launched just over two months ago and they’ve just been discounted for Black Friday from various retailers, including Amazon.ca. AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $30 off at $299 right now on Amazon Canada, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far, matching a previous early Black Friday […]
Sonos Black Friday Canada 2022 Sale Now Live: Save 20% Off Bestsellers
The Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale for 2022 has gone live today, offering 20% off the company’s most popular items including its excellent Arc soundbar, Sub and more. “Save, listen, and be merry. Offers like this only come around once a year. Don’t miss your opportunity to save on the Sonos products topping […]
Apple Gift Cards Early Black Friday Deals: Get 10% Back in Points or Gift Card
Loblaws stores that offer PC Optimum Points such as Shoppers Drug Mart are offering up a bonus on Apple Gift Cards right now for early Black Friday. For every $50 Apple Gift Card purchased—up to a maximum of $500—you can 5,000 PC Optimum Points back. Customers can redeem 5,000 points for $5 to spend in-store, […]