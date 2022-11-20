Freedom Mobile Black Friday Plan 2022: $40/30GB Unlimited Data Plan

Freedom Mobile has debuted a new Big Gig Unlimited data plans for Black Friday.

The company’s website states “Black Friday On Now!” and Big Gig Unlimited plans with LTE speeds are showing as the following for bring your own device (BYOD) customers:

$40/30GB

$50/35GB

$60/37GB

Looks like we’re seeing more data available now at lower pricepoints, as $40 can nab you 30GB. Of course this is assuming you are in a city or area with good Freedom Mobile cell coverage.

The prices above reflect the $5/month discount for BYOD and also Digital Discount. These plans include their main data buckets on the Freedom network and 1GB data on Freedom nationwide and unlimited talk and text.

“A one-time connection fee of $45 will apply to each new line or device activation/upgrade,” says Freedom Mobile.

You can click here to see all the Freedom Mobile Black Friday 2022 offers on smartphones such as iPhone 13 and more.