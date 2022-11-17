Freedom Mobile Black Friday 2022 Deals: iPhone 13 and More on Sale

Freedom Mobile Black Friday deals for 2022 are now available, offering a variety of savings on plans and smartphones. Most of the smartphone deals include TradeUp credits and require a two-year term. Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 smartphones are part of the deals.
You can check out what’s available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday from Freedom Mobile below…
Plans
- $35/10GB bring your own phone plan
- $40/20GB bring your own phone plan
- Add a line for $20/3GB with unlimited talk and text
Smartphones
- iPhone 12 for $0 upfront with $50/20GB plan with TradeUp credit on 2-year term
- iPhone 13 for $0 upfront with $65/20GB plan with TradeUp credit on 2-year term
- iPhone 13 Pro for $0 upfront with $70/20GB plan with TradeUp credit on 2-year term
- iPhone 13 Pro Max for $0 upfront with $75/20GB plan with TradeUp credit on 2-year term.
- Samsung Galaxy A03s for $0/month on $35/10GB plan with 2-year term
- Moto G Power for $0/month on $35/10GB plan with 2-year term
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $0/month with TradeUp on $55/25GB plan on 2-year term
- Samsung Galaxy S22 for $9/month with TradeUp on $55/25GB plan on 2-year term
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $19/month with TradeUp on $55/25GB plan with 2-year term
- Samsung Galaxy A53 for $0/month on $50/12GB plan with 2-year term
- Google Pixel 6a for $0/month with $50/20GB plan on 2-year term with TradeUp credit
- Google Pixel 7 for $0/month with $63/20GB plan on 2-year term with TradeUp credit
Tablet Offer
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet with 4GB data for $0/month for 6 months free, with eligible Samsung phone activations on $40/month plan (2-year term required)
Prepaid
- Prepaid: $30/10GB with 25GB extra data
- Prepaid: $40/20GB with 25GB extra data
- Talk, text and 1.5GB data for $19/month
- Unlimited talk and text for $99/year
