Save on 1-Year Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade Subscriptions from Costco

Costco.ca has some discounts on Apple services, particularly for those seeking annual subscriptions.

Apple TV+ normally costs $5.99/month or $59.99/year, but Costco.ca has the latter for $54.99 ($4.58/month), saving you an extra $5 off.

The same goes for Apple Arcade, which is also available for $54.99 per year ($4.58/month). Normally, Apple Arcade is $5.99/month or $59.99/year, so this saves you $5.

As for Apple News+, you can get an annual subscription for $119.99 ($10/month) from Costco.ca, cheaper than paying the regular price of $11.99 per month.

Of course, if you subscribe to numerous Apple services, you’re better off with an Apple One subscription bundle, starting from $15.95/month to $33.95/month that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, News+ and Fitness+.

