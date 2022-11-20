Sonos Black Friday Canada 2022 Sale Now Live: Save 20% Off Bestsellers

The Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale for 2022 has gone live today, offering 20% off the company’s most popular items including its excellent Arc soundbar, Sub and more.

“Save, listen, and be merry. Offers like this only come around once a year. Don’t miss your opportunity to save on the Sonos products topping everyone’s wishlist,” says Sonos.

These deals on Sonos bestsellers will save you 20% just ahead of the holidays and will make for some great gifts. Sonos.com offers free shipping and easy returns.

The following Sonos products are on sale for 20% off right now, check them out below, from today until November 28:

The newest Sonos speakers support AirPlay 2, Apple Music, Google Assistant and also Amazon Alexa for example, letting you play any song with just your voice.

If you missed out on the recent Sonos sale on their home theatre sets, here’s another chance to nab the Arc and Sub you’ve been eyeing. Unfortunately, there are no deals on the new Sub mini for now, but that may happen next year, hopefully.

Click here to shop the Sonos Black Friday sale while stock is still available.