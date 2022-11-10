Sonos Black Friday Deals 2022 Bring 20% Off its Top Products

Sonos has revealed their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2022, offering 20% off some of their most popular products. Nov. 10 8am ET/5am PT

These Sonos deals have arrived just ahead of the holiday season, offering 20% in savings on the following:

Also, Sonos says for every purchase made on Giving Tuesday, November 29, the company will be donating 5% of revenue to the non-profit Sustainable Surf’s SeaTrees, which helps restore kelp forests and preserve blue carbon ecosystems off the coast of Southern California.

This sale comes just ahead of free Sonos Radio that’s ready to bring new and updated seasonal stations, “making holiday hosting a breeze with the perfect playlist to soundtrack any festivity,” said the company in a statement.

Sonos says these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2022 are available from November 20-28, 2022. If you missed out on the recent Sonos sale on their home theatre sets, this might be the time to jump on an Arc and Sub for that perfect holiday gift. Unfortunately, there are no deals on the new Sub mini for now.

You can find these Sonos deals on the company’s website and with other retail partners including Amazon.ca.