Sonos Holiday Deals: Save 25% Off Refurbished Soundbars and Speakers

If you missed out on Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there’s still time to save on soundbars and speakers from the company.

Sonos has restocked refurbished Arc SL and Beam soundbars, along with its One SL speaker, offering a 25% discount on its Offers page.

Check out the following prices below for these refurbished speakers that also support Apple’s AirPlay 2:

refurbished sonos

The “SL” designation means no mics are installed, meaning no voice controls from Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Some people don’t care for voice controls and by doing so, you save money.

The refurbished Arc SL soundbar with Dolby Atmos at $629 is a decent deal, considering it sells new from Costco.ca for $1,049.99 right now, while the regular Arc retails for $1,099 CAD. That’s $420 in savings versus buying new for the Arc SL in Shadow colour.

“Every refurbished product undergoes thorough testing to guarantee it’s good as new,” says Sonos, adding the same one-year warranty applies, while all accessories, manuals and documentation are included, along with “Pristine packaging and necessary replacement parts.”

Click here to visit these Sonos refurbished holiday deals while they are still available–there’s free shipping and 100-day returns.

