SpaceX Promo: Starlink RV Hardware on Sale in Canada

SpaceX has launched a new promo for its Starlink RV hardware in Canada, offering the starter hardware kit for CAD $589, saving new customers CAD $170 off the regular price of CAD $759 (via Tesla North).

SpaceX has also launched a promo for its RV service in the U.S., offering up the first month of service for free.

The “limited-time offer” says instead of paying the regular monthly rate of $135 USD per month, U.S. customers can get their first month of service for free. The offer is available now in the U.S. through December 31, 2022.

Starlink is now able to serve additional communities across Alaska, Canada, and the polar region that previously didn’t have access to reliable, high-speed, low-latency internet → https://t.co/slZbTmZmAt — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 5, 2022

The discounts come ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in both Canada and the U.S.

Starlink for RVs launched back in May and “is ideal for customers traveling to locations where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable.” The service originally launched with a free service trial for 30 days but it appears to have returned.

Regular Starlink RV service in Canada costs $170 CAD per month.