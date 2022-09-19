Starlink Internet to Reach 70% of Canada This Year Says Elon Musk

In response to a user highlighting how the SpaceX Starlink satellite internet is still not available for 70% of Canada, CEO Elon Musk noted on Twitter that the service will soon expand in Canada significantly (via Tesla North).

“It will be later this year when laser links activate on polar constellation,” noted Musk in response to the tweet over the weekend.

In August 2021, SpaceX paused its Starlink launches to upgrade satellites with lasers, but earlier this year, Musk confirmed that all satellites launched next year will have laser links, including polar satellites.

Last week, SpaceX revealed that Starlink has reached Antarctica, meaning that Starlink is now on all seven continents worldwide. The company also noted that this was made possible by its network of laser-beaming satellites, which has reached full-world coverage in recent months.

Earlier this month, SpaceX’s rockets were selected by NASA for five additional missions to the International Space Station.