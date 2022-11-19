SpaceX Starlink Now Available Everywhere in Canada

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

SpaceX’s high-speed satellite internet service, Starlink, has successfully bridged any remaining coverage gaps in Canada and is now available everywhere across the country — reports Tesla North.

According to Tesla North, prospective Starlink customers in areas where the service was previously unavailable can now place orders. The publication was able to confirm that addresses in the Northwest Territories now show Starlink is available.

The news comes less than two months after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed a significant expansion of Starlink coverage in Canada. Earlier this month, SpaceX launched Starlink in Nunavut, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories.

Alongside all of Canada, Starlink can now also serve the entirety of Sweden and Norway. These regions are still marked as “coming soon” on SpaceX’s Starlink coverage map, but that will likely be updated soon.

Starlink’s expansion into rural Canada means that residents in even the most remote locations of the country, who have infamously been paying for expensive — yet still slow — internet, will have access to a fast, reliable, and affordable internet service.

In Canada, Starlink service currently costs $759 (one-time) for hardware and $140 per month. Come December 2022, SpaceX plans to introduce a new Fair Use policy with a 1 TB Priority Access data cap but unlimited Basic Access for residential customers in Canada and the U.S.

